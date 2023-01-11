January 11, 2023 07:23 am | Updated 07:23 am IST

T.N. Governor objects to use of Tamil term ‘ondirya arasu ‘ for Union govt

A day after he walked out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly following a face-off with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Tuesday disapproved of the ruling DMK’s use of the Tamil term “ ondirya arasu” to denote the Union government.

Supreme Court Collegium recommends Malegaon blast case accused Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit’s advocate as Bombay High Court judge

Advocate Neela Gokhale who represented Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case that killed six and injured 101, has been approved by the Supreme Court Collegium to be elevated as a judge of the Bombay High Court.

RSS chief says LGBTQ community, transgender persons have right to live as others

At a time when the Supreme Court is hearing a bunch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage and equal rights for LGBTQ+ citizens, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has maintained that the LGBTQ community and transgender persons are humans and have right to live as others.

Joshimath residents oppose demolition, demanded higher compensation for damaged structures

Residents of Joshimath town staged a massive protest against the Uttarakhand Government over the demolition of Malari Inn Hotel, which has been declared “unsafe” by the district administration.

Supreme Court to hear plea on Joshimath sinking on January 16

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a petition concerning the Joshimath “land-sinking” incident in Uttarakhand on January 16. A bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said democratic institutions are taking care of the situation on the ground.

DAC approves procurement of HELINA anti-tank and air defence missiles

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for three capital acquisition proposals amounting to ₹4,276 crore. These include Helicopter launched Nag (HELINA) Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM), Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORAD) and BrahMos cruise missile launcher and Fire Control System (FCS) for naval ships. All three are indigenous design and development projects.

Bhopal gas leak tragedy case | Not willing to pay a farthing more, Union Carbide Corporation tells Constitution Bench

The Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) said it is not willing to pay a “farthing” more if a settlement with the Centre in 1989 is set aside by the Supreme Court even as a Constitution Bench asked the government why ₹50 crore of the $470 million paid by the company has still not reached the Bhopal gas leak tragedy victims after all these years.

Section 6A case up for preliminary determination by SC Constitution Bench

A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday said it will first take up for preliminary determination whether Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955 suffers from any “constitutional infirmity”.

Annual assessments, written and practical tests to assess Agniveers during four years

The policy for assessment of Agniveers once they are inducted into the Army and subsequent selection of 25% for permanent recruitment includes annual assessments of operational and trade aptitude, quantified tests on physical fitness, firing and drill conducted twice each year and written and practical tests, according to Army sources. The first batch of Agniveers after training are set to report to their respective units in August 2023 while the second batch will report by October 2023.

After green signal to Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, Australian PM to visit India

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is expected to visit India in March, diplomatic sources have confirmed. The visit is aimed at expressing Canberra’s political will for furthering bilateral ties that received a boost with the implementation of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) last December 29 when Mr. Albanese announced the planned visit that is likely to include New Delhi and Gujarat.

Rajouri terror attacks | Over 50 detained for questioning as search operation continues in Dangri

Over 50 people have been detained so far for questioning in connection with the attack on the minority community in Jammu and Kashmir’s Dangri village even as a massive search operation to track down the terrorists behind the strike continued on the ninth day on January 10, officials said.

G-20, effective functioning of Parliament to be discussed at presiding officers’ meet

India’s leadership of the G-20, relations between judiciary and legislature, and the effective functioning of Parliament and Assemblies would be on the agenda during the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference, which begins on Wednesday.

BJP looks to streamline J&K unit amid talk that Assembly elections might be held in the Union Territory as early as this year

The BJP is looking at streamlining its organisation in Jammu & Kashmir, and making it poll ready, amid talk that Assembly elections might be held in the Union Territory as early as this year, its first after the reading down of Article 370.

Michael Patra reappointed RBI Deputy Governor

The Central Government through a notification has reappointed Michael Debabrata Patra as Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, for a further period of one year with effect from January 15, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Romanian court upholds arrest of former kickboxer Tate

A court in Romania’s capital Bucharest has upheld the 30-day arrest of divisive social media personality and self-described misogynist Andrew Tate on charges of organized crime, human trafficking and rape, an official said late on Tuesday.

Eleven people killed in Philippine storms: disaster agency

At least 11 people have died in storms across the Philippines in the past week, with more heavy rain expected in already sodden regions of the disaster-prone country, authorities said on Tuesday.

India thrash Sri Lanka by 67 runs in first ODI, take 1-0 series lead

An authoritative Virat Kohli headlined India’s utterly dominant performance with his 45th ODI hundred as the hosts pummelled Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first of the three-match series here on Tuesday.

Women umpires Rathi, Narayanan and Venugopalan make Ranji Trophy debut

A former scorer, an ex-software engineer and a player, whose career was cut short by injury, scripted history on Tuesday as Vrinda Rathi, Janani Narayanan and Gayathri Venugopalan became the first female trio to officiate in the prestigious Ranji Trophy.