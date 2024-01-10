January 10, 2024 06:36 am | Updated 06:36 am IST

Majority of cities far from clean air target, says study

The Centre’s ambitious attempt to improve air quality in some of India’s most polluted cities suggests that a majority of Indian cities are far from making significant progress. In 49 cities whose particulate matter numbers were consistently available for five years, 27 cities showed a decline in PM 2.5 — considered the most dangerous grade of pollutant — while only four had met or exceeded the targeted decline, according to an analysis by Respirer Living Sciences and Climate Trends, released early on Wednesday.

‘Washer’ found missing on a Boeing 737 MAX-8 plane: DGCA

An Indian airline discovered that a “washer” in the rudder control system of a 737 MAX-8 plane was missing after Boeing ordered a global inspection of the MAX family of aircraft last month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Tuesday, hours after reports emerged that two U.S. carriers, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines, found loose bolts on their MAX-9 plug doors.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Aditya-L1 spacecraft placed in halo orbit, focus is on data collection on sun

With the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully placing the Aditya-L1 spacecraft in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point (L1) on January 6, the focus is now on the operation of the scientific instruments and data collection. Aditya-L1 is a satellite dedicated to the comprehensive study of the sun with seven payloads.

Armed men storm Ecuador TV studio as state of emergency declared

Masked men broke onto the set of a public television channel in Ecuador waving guns and explosives during a live broadcast on Tuesday, and the president issued a decree declaring that the South American country had entered an “internal armed conflict.”

Religious leaders slam ‘politicisation’ of Ram temple consecration

Top religious leaders came out in public criticising the way the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is taking over the ‘Pran Pratistha’ (consecration) of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to inaugurate the ‘semi-constructed’ temple for ‘political gains’.

INDIA bloc partners agree on seat-sharing plan for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra

The Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on January 9 agreed on a seat-sharing plan for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra for the coming Lok Sabha polls. All the three parties are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the State as well as part of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc. Tuesday’s meeting also saw the MVA allies agree on inducting Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi into the MVA and the INDIA bloc.

Regulation by statute does not rob a varsity of minority status, says SC

A seven-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday observed that an educational institution does not lose its minority status merely on the ground that its administration is regulated by a statute.

PM opens trade fair, holds road show with UAE President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the Global Trade Show on Tuesday. He held a 3km roadshow with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and bilateral meetings with the President of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi in Gandhinagar. He will open the Vibrant Gujarat Summit on Wednesday.

Israel faces Gaza ‘genocide’ case at U.N. top court

Israel and South Africa face off at the UN’s top court from Thursday, after Pretoria accused Israel of “genocidal acts” in Gaza, charges the Israelis have dismissed as “blood libel”. In an 84-page submission to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), South Africa urged judges to order Israel to “immediately suspend its military operations” in Gaza.

IND vs AFG | Biting cold, chilly winds and dew-soaked outfield await series-opener

Biting cold and chilly breeze failed to deter the Afghanistan cricketers from opting for a lengthy net session at the PCA ground here on Tuesday. Unlike India, Afghanistan has warmed up for this series by expectedly scoring a 2-1 series win over host United Arab Emirates. With the T20 World Cup in June being the focus, Afghanistan is here to make the most of this opportunity and pull off a surprise.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.