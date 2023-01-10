Morning Digest | Opposition parties flay EC’s remote voting plan; after Rajouri killings, CRPF to provide arms training to civilians in Jammu, and more

January 10, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST

Opposition parties call out EC on remote voting proposal

The Opposition parties on Monday grilled the Election Commission officials on the remote voting proposal for migrant voters, alleging that it would discourage free and fair elections.

R.N. Ravi first Governor to skip portions of text of address in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi skipping certain portions of the text of his customary address to the Assembly on Monday can be called the first of its kind in the State. Neighbouring Kerala witnessed it at least thrice since January 1969.

SC allows plea on Joshimath ‘land-sinking’ to be mentioned for early hearing on January 10

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a petition concerning the Joshimath “land-sinking” incident in Uttarakhand to be mentioned for early hearing on January 10, provided it is listed before a Bench.

Western Europe's first satellite launch mission takes off

Virgin Orbit's "Cosmic Girl" carrier aircraft took off from Newquay's spaceport in Cornwall, southwest England, the initial stage of Western Europe's first ever satellite launch.

India, U.K sign and exchange letters for Young Professionals Scheme

The governments of India and the U.K. marked Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on January 9, 2023 by kicking off the Young Professionals Scheme, which will permit up to 3,000 of their degree-holding citizens aged between 18 and 30 to live and work in each other’s countries for a period of two years.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson meets DGCA top officer

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson met the Director-General of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Arun Kumar on Monday, which had issued a show-cause notice to the airline for its failure to respond to a mid-flight safety incident when a passenger urinated over a woman co-traveller on November 26. The airline also received another rap for two other incidents on a flight 10 days later which were not reported to the regulator and involved another passenger relieving himself on an unoccupied seat.

Over 3.12 lakh posts vacant on the Indian Railways

The Indian Railways is reeling under a crushing staff shortage with 3.12 lakh non-gazetted posts lying vacant across the country, spread across 18 zones, as on December 1, 2022. This was disclosed by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, in response to a starred question in the Rajya Sabha.

Stop all projects till assessment is done and declare Joshimath situation national calamity, says Congress

The Congress on Monday urged the Narendra Modi government to announce the land subsidence in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath as a national calamity, declare the entire zone as a natural disaster zone and immediately stop all developmental projects.

Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing at Jamnagar airport in Gujarat after bomb threat

A Moscow to Goa international flight made an emergency landing at Jamnagar airport in Gujarat on January 9, 2023 night following a bomb threat, police said.

Centre seeks more time to clarify stand on validity of Places of Worship Act

The Centre, yet again, on Monday sought time in the Supreme Court to clarify its stand on the validity of the Places of Worship Act, which protects the identity and character of religious places as they were on Independence Day.

Centre adopts new standards for making digital TVs, security systems and chargers

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), under the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, has published new country-specific standards for the manufacturing of digital television receivers with built in satellite tuners, for Universal Serial Bus (USB) Type C receptacles, plug and cables and for Video Surveillance Systems. The measure to meet international standards in the area of electronics, the Ministry said.

Police in Gujarat launch a special drive against usurious moneylenders preying on distressed borrowers

In Surat, 34 cases were filed in the first week of January, and 31 accused were arrested and people are urged to come forward and file cases against loan sharks.

After Rajouri killings, CRPF to provide arms training to civilians in Jammu

The Centre has deputed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to give arms training to village defence committees (VDCs) who are civilians, in Jammu region following the twin terror strikes in Rajouri’s Dangri area on January 1 and January 2. Seven civilians, including two children were killed in a targeted terror attack.

NCP’s Chhagan Bhujbal seeks caste-based census in Maharashtra, cites the example of Bihar

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday demanded that the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government conduct an independent caste-based census in the State along the lines of the government in Bihar.

Civil society groups in Aizawl protest outside Governor’s house demanding Kuki-Chin refugees’ entry to India

Civil society groups in Mizoram protested outside the Governor’s house in Aizawl on January 9, 2023 demanding that the Kuki-Chin refugees from Bangladesh be allowed to enter the State as they were not safe in the neighbouring country.

Knowledge should be freely available, says Howard Hughes Medical Institute Vice-President at TNQ lecture

“We should make knowledge freely available,” said Ron Vale, Vice-President, Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Maryland, United States, and Featured Speaker of the TNQ Distinguished Lectures in the Life Sciences–2023 on Monday.

China holds large-scale joint strike drills aimed at Taiwan

The Chinese military held large-scale joint combat strike drills starting Sunday, sending warplanes and navy vessels toward Taiwan, both the Chinese and Taiwanese Defense Ministries said.

China posts “wolf warrior” spokesperson to Border Affairs Department

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who garnered a popular following within China and a more controversial reputation abroad for often hawkish public statements on foreign policy matters, has been posted as the second-ranked official in the country’s Border Affairs Department.

France captain Hugo Lloris retires from international football

World Cup winner Hugo Lloris retired from playing for France on Monday after a record 145 appearances. The 36-year-old goalkeeper told L’Equipe newspaper he will focus on his Tottenham club career in the English Premier League.

Gareth Bale announces end of Wales playing career

Wales and Los Angeles FC winger Gareth Bale said on Monday he had decided to end his playing career at the age of 33, having reached exceptional milestones in both club and international football.

The real World Cup countdown begins as India and Sri Lanka switch to ODI mode

With just nine months left for the 50-over World Cup, the real countdown begins for India with the three-ODI series against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Ranji Trophy | Top of the table clash as a pumped up Karnataka takes on Rajasthan

Karnataka and Rajasthan, the top two sides in Elite Group ‘C’, go face to face in the Ranji Trophy at Alur (II) here on Tuesday. Karnataka, which gained a win over Chhattisgarh in the previous fixture, is at the helm with 19 points. Rajasthan, with one win and three draws so far, lies second with 14 points.