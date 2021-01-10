Morning Digest: Bharat BioTech says death of volunteer not due to vaccine, debris found after Indonesia plane crash, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Farmer outfits from Punjab, including Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Saturday said the Centre’s hint of getting the farm laws issue resolved by the Supreme Court is a ploy to prolong the issue in a bid to derail the ongoing agitation.

Bharat BioTech said on Saturday that the death of 42-year-old volunteer from Bhopal, who was allegedly administered a dose of its COVID vaccine, Covaxin, in a clinical trial, was "not related” to the vaccine or placebo.

Indonesian rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the Java Sea early Sunday morning, a day after a Boeing 737-500 with 62 people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta, officials said.

Authorities announced new arrests and charges on January 9 over the violent incursion into the U.S. Capitol, including a tattoo-chested man in a horned hat whose image was beamed around the world.

Unlike most people, six feet of snow and the thermometer at minus 10° C is no cause for worry for Asif Iqbal Burza. The hotelier, who owns the Heaven Resorts in Gulmarg, north Kashmir’s ski capital, is in fact overjoyed.

Ten newborn babies on Saturday died in a fire at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra. The fire reportedly broke out at around 1.30 a.m. Of the 17 babies, seven were rescued.

Stepping up its attack on the Narendra Modi government over the three farm laws, the Congress on Saturday said the Prime Minister should resign if he can’t repeal the laws and has to depend on the Supreme Court to break the deadlock with farmers.

More than a hundred members of the British Parliament have signed a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asking him to raise the concerns of protesting farmers outside Delhi, and the “brute force” employed against them, in his discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Just three months after its formation, J&K's regional amalgam, the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) that was stitched to fight for the return of pre-August 5, 2019 status, has been rocked by opposition within, with several top leaders pitching against its continuation.

Shahid Jameel, Virologist, and Director, Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University said different concerns existed regarding both approved vaccines in India adding that it was premature to assume they would be useful against the 'UK strain'.

Brazilian President JairBolsonaro has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking to expedite a shipment of 2 million doses of Astra Zeneca's COVID-19 vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, the presidential press office said on Friday.

India’s fuel demand rose sequentially for the fourth straight month in December as the resumption of economic activity took consumption to a 11-month high. Still, demand was about 2% lower than pre-COVID levels.

India could well be forced to chase down a mammoth fourth-innings total with nine batsmen after Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja suffered injuries while batting on day three of the third Test.