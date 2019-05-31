Morning digest: Full list of Ministers in new Modi Cabinet, India to lose preferential trade terms with U.S., and more

BJP leader Narendra Modi on Thursday was sworn in as Prime Minister for the second time. Fifty seven Ministers took oath with him.

By winning 303 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party got the decisive mandate to rule the country for the next five years. Even though the party has the required numbers to form the government on its own, it has decided to accommodate its allies in the Ministries.

India will lose access to preferential trade terms with the U.S. under the latter’s Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program, a Senior State Department official told reporters in Washington DC on Thursday.

The official, who did not want to be named, said the restoration of benefits remained a possibility if underlying trade issues were resolved, but the withdrawal of India’s GSP eligibility, was “a done deal”.

After keeping away from political meetings for six days, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence to discuss the political situation.

Though the meeting led to speculation about a possible merger of the NCP and the Congress, a source close to Mr. Pawar categorically denied it.

U.S. multinational Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that it was ready to voluntarily pay ₹25 lakh each to 67 patients who have undergone revision surgeries on receiving faulty hip implants made by the company.

J&J has been embroiled in a legal battle with the government over the issue of compensation to those patients who had received faulty Articular Surface Replacement (ASR) hip implants, which forced them to undergo revision surgeries.

With no nominee of the party making it to the Union Council of Ministers, members of the ruling AIADMK are a disappointed lot.

In fact, it will be the first time in over 60 years that the State will have no representation in the Union Council of Ministers.

However, BJP spokesperson T. Narayanan contests this. “Nirmala Sitharaman and S. Jaishankar, both sworn in on Thursday, are from our State,” he said, expressing confidence that the AIADMK would “definitely” be accommodated at the Centre in the next round of expansion.

A great deal has been already said and written on the spectacular victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), or rather Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 general election, why he won, and why the Congress lost so badly. Still the results occasion surprise. Mr. Modi headed the government during a period of major job losses, a serious agrarian crisis, marginalisation of the minorities, and polarisation of society. And yet he was re-elected to power. What is the secret of his appeal to voters across class and caste?

In a surprise announcement that could compromise a major trade deal, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he is slapping a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports, effective June 10, to pressure the country to do more to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants trying to cross the U.S. border.

Mr. Trump made the announcement by tweet after telling reporters earlier on Thursday that he was planning “a major statement” that would be his “biggest” so far on the border.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange missed a court session on May 30, apparently due to health problems. He had been expected to appear from prison via video link at a brief extradition hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court.

Lawyer Gareth Peirce told the court Mr. Assange was “not very well”.

The benchmark equity indices closed at new record levels on Thursday as investor optimism remained upbeat amidst the expiry of the May derivative contracts and ahead of the scheduled swearing-in ceremony of the Ministers.

The 30-share Sensex gained 329.92 points, or 0.84%, to close at a new high of 39,831.97. The index has gained more than 1,000 points since May 23 when the election results were announced. Further, the index had risen in four of the last five trading sessions, touching new highs on a daily basis.

Ben Stokes starred in all departments as England began its quest with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa in the tournament opener at the Oval on Thursday.

The all-rounder top-scored with 89 in England’s 311 for eight, held a brilliant catch in the outfield and took two for 12 as England won with 61 balls left. Jofra Archer did the early damage, the fast bowler taking three for 27 in seven overs.