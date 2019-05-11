Morning digest: Apologise, Rahul Gandhi tells Sam Pitroda; Etihad the lone bidder for Jet Airways, and more

The cyclone battered Bhubaneswar and Puri last week, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Jacob Koshy and Satya Sundar Barik report on the efforts by the government and relief teams to restore normalcy.

PepsiCo has withdrawn all its cases against nine Gujarat farmers who grew its protected potato variety used to make Lays chips, including cases seeking damages of ₹1.05 crore each from small farmers. The battle between farmers groups and the multinational company moves now from the judiciary to the government’s next actions.

Justice K.M. Joseph asked the government why there was still no FIR registered on a corruption complaint made to the CBI in October last year in connection with the 36 Rafale jets deal.

There seems to be a difference of opinion between the Delhi BJP and its East Delhi candidate Gautam Gambhir over handling the controversy surrounding the alleged circulation of offensive pamphlets against East Delhi AAP candidate Atishi.

On the campaign trail in Guna in Madhya Pradesh, incumbent MP Jyotiraditya Scindia says the UPA++ is in a much better position than the the NDA++.

Breaking his silence on a controversial comment by Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked Mr. Pitroda to apologise.

Etihad Airways PJSC, which holds 24% stake in Jet Airways submitted a binding bid to acquire additional minority stake in Jet Airways in the bank-led resolution plan. Lenders had put 75% stake of Jet Airways on sale.

Chandrayaan-2, the lunar lander mission planned to be launched during July 9-16, will have 14 Indian payloads or study devices, a mission update of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said.

The government that assumes office after the general election will have to crack a serious and unresolved problem: India’s banking sector. To do so, it needs clarity on how the problem arose in the first place. Only then can it discard simplistic and ideologically-driven solutions in favour of those that can be effective.

Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos says he’s going to send a spaceship to the moon, joining a resurgence of lunar interest half a century after people first set foot there.