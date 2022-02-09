Morning Digest: Haryana Cabinet nod for anti-conversion Bill; PM Modi’s words on Telangana, Maharashtra trigger fury; and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday approved the draft of The Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religious Bill, 2022, aimed at prohibiting religious conversions which are affected through misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage or for marriage by making it an offense.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks during his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the President’s Address to Parliament drew sharp reactions from the main political parties in Telangana and Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Finance Secretary T.V. Somanathan hit out at global rating agencies’ comments about India being the most indebted emerging market and about the lack of clarity on a fiscal consolidation path in the Union Budget, arguing they appeared to adopt ‘double standards’ in their assessments of emerging economies and developed markets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attack on the Congress in his speeches in Parliament shows that he is “scared” of the Congress for telling the truth, Wayanad MP and former party president Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday.

With the row over dresscode escalating in Karnataka and turning into a law and order issue, the Karnataka Government on Tuesday ordered closure of high schools (Class IX and X) and colleges in the State for three days. The High Court, meanwhile, commenced hearing a batch of petitions questioning the ban on wearing hijab (head scarf) in colleges.

The Government of India took up social media posts calling for Kashmiri “freedom” by various multinational companies (MNCs) based in Pakistan on a war footing on Tuesday, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaking to his Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong to protest the posts put out by the Hyundai Motor Company, and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) conveying to a number of other countries that it found the posts “offensive”, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told Parliament on Tuesday.

Suryakumar Yadav has a knack of enlivening the mood around him. Often, during his decade-long stint in First Class cricket, the batter has been seen cheering up his teammates, sometimes even the opposition, with his jovial comments.

Olympic bronze medallist India began its FIH Pro League Hockey campaign with a bang as it thrashed France 5-0 in a thoroughly dominant display here on Tuesday.

Former Finance Minister and Rajya Sabha MP P. Chidambaram said on Tuesday that the NDA government was a “no data available” government, citing government replies mentioning lack of data on deaths due to oxygen shortage and bodies floating in the rivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Samajwadi Party has pledged to make every farmer in Uttar Pradesh debt-free by 2025, introduce a law to guarantee minimum employment in urban areas and reserve 33% of all government jobs, including the police, for women.