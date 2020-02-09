Morning Digest: Mahinda Rajapaksa asks India to postpone debt by three years; women Army officers criticise Centre’s note, and more

If India agrees to postpone debt by three years, we can convince others too, says Mahinda Rajapaksa
On his first visit after being sworn in as Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Mr. Mahinda told The Hindu about his hopes for debt-restructuring, and also about projects now on the anvil, although his government will not carry forward the projects agreed to by the previous Sri Lankan government.
Women Army officers criticise Centre’s note
Serving women officers in the Army have condemned the Centre’s written note in the Supreme Court, which said they were physically weaker than men and not suitable for command appointments, as evidence of a “regressive mindset” within the establishment.
Aurangabad native creates history by winning Ironman triathlon
A 38 year-old resident of Aurangabad created history by becoming the first completely blind athlete to finish an Ironman triathlon on Friday. Niket Dalal, who is associated with Adventures Beyond Barriers Foundation (ABBF), attempted Ironman 70.3, one of the world’s toughest triathlons, in Dubai. Mr Dalal completed this gruelling race, which of a 1.9 kilometre swim, a 90 kilometre bicycle ride and a 21.1 kilometre run.
Thai soldier holds out in mall after killing 20 in mass shooting
A Thai solider who killed 20 people in a shooting spree remained holed up in shopping mall on February 9 morning with an unknown number of people feared trapped inside, despite repeated attempts by armed police to flush the gunman out.
M.P.’s plan to raise RTI query fee by 10 times draws activists’ ire
The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, which rode to power after a long wait on several scams unravelled during the former BJP regime through the Right to Information Act (RTI), 2005, is planning to raise the fee to file queries by 10 times.
States not bound to make reservation in promotions, says Supreme Court
Reservation in promotion in public posts cannot be claimed as a fundamental right, the Supreme Court reiterated in a judgment. A Bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta observed that State governments are not bound to make reservations. Even the courts could not issue a mandamus directing States to provide reservations.
BJP supporters, anti-CAA group clash at book fair
Violence erupted at the International Kolkata Book Fair on Saturday when a group of civil rights activists began protesting against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rahul Sinha who visited the venue. A scuffle broke out between the BJP supporters and protesters against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) when Mr. Sinha visited the stall of the Bharatiya Janbarta.
Keep agri, dairy products out of trade deal with U.S., govt. told
Farmers groups and lobbies, which successfully protested the agricultural and dairy free trade provisions of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) leading to India pulling out of those talks, are now urging the Centre to ensure that agricultural products stay out of the ongoing Indo-U.S. trade negotiations as well.
Ensure domestic airlines modify faulty engines immediately, says Congress RS member Bajwa
Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa has written to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to take proactive steps in ensuring that domestic airlines flying Airbus A320-Neo aircraft modify their faulty engines immediately.
RJD’s revamp focusses on EBCs, Dalits
With State Assembly polls just months away, Bihar’s Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday held a preparatory strategy meeting that featured a revamped list of district presidents. With the RJD now gearing up for the upcoming elections, scheduled to be held in October-November, the party has rejigged its organisational hierarchy with an increased focus on the Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs) and Dalits, while retaining the emphasis on its traditional M-Y (Muslim-Yadav) vote bank.
Arsenic-resistant rice cultivated in West Bengal
Researchers have developed and commercialised a rice variety that is resistant to arsenic. Several studies have shown that arsenic from groundwater and the soil can enter the food chain through paddy.
Three-way tie in Irish general election: exit poll
Ireland’s three biggest parties are tied neck-and-neck following Saturday’s general election, according to an exit poll, leaving the battle to lead the next government too close to call.
Leverkusen beats Dortmund 4-3 after late comeback
Bayer Leverkusen scored two late goals to beat Borussia Dortmund 4-3 on February 8 and deal a blow to Dortmund’s ambitions of winning the German title.