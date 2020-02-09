Morning Digest: Mahinda Rajapaksa asks India to postpone debt by three years; women Army officers criticise Centre’s note, and more

On his first visit after being sworn in as Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Mr. Mahinda told The Hindu about his hopes for debt-restructuring, and also about projects now on the anvil, although his government will not carry forward the projects agreed to by the previous Sri Lankan government.

Serving women officers in the Army have condemned the Centre’s written note in the Supreme Court, which said they were physically weaker than men and not suitable for command appointments, as evidence of a “regressive mindset” within the establishment.

A 38 year-old resident of Aurangabad created history by becoming the first completely blind athlete to finish an Ironman triathlon on Friday. Niket Dalal, who is associated with Adventures Beyond Barriers Foundation (ABBF), attempted Ironman 70.3, one of the world’s toughest triathlons, in Dubai. Mr Dalal completed this gruelling race, which of a 1.9 kilometre swim, a 90 kilometre bicycle ride and a 21.1 kilometre run.

A Thai solider who killed 20 people in a shooting spree remained holed up in shopping mall on February 9 morning with an unknown number of people feared trapped inside, despite repeated attempts by armed police to flush the gunman out.

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, which rode to power after a long wait on several scams unravelled during the former BJP regime through the Right to Information Act (RTI), 2005, is planning to raise the fee to file queries by 10 times.

Reservation in promotion in public posts cannot be claimed as a fundamental right, the Supreme Court reiterated in a judgment. A Bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta observed that State governments are not bound to make reservations. Even the courts could not issue a mandamus directing States to provide reservations.

Violence erupted at the International Kolkata Book Fair on Saturday when a group of civil rights activists began protesting against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rahul Sinha who visited the venue. A scuffle broke out between the BJP supporters and protesters against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) when Mr. Sinha visited the stall of the Bharatiya Janbarta.

Farmers groups and lobbies, which successfully protested the agricultural and dairy free trade provisions of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) leading to India pulling out of those talks, are now urging the Centre to ensure that agricultural products stay out of the ongoing Indo-U.S. trade negotiations as well.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa has written to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to take proactive steps in ensuring that domestic airlines flying Airbus A320-Neo aircraft modify their faulty engines immediately.

With State Assembly polls just months away, Bihar’s Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday held a preparatory strategy meeting that featured a revamped list of district presidents. With the RJD now gearing up for the upcoming elections, scheduled to be held in October-November, the party has rejigged its organisational hierarchy with an increased focus on the Extremely Backward Castes (EBCs) and Dalits, while retaining the emphasis on its traditional M-Y (Muslim-Yadav) vote bank.

Researchers have developed and commercialised a rice variety that is resistant to arsenic. Several studies have shown that arsenic from groundwater and the soil can enter the food chain through paddy.

Ireland’s three biggest parties are tied neck-and-neck following Saturday’s general election, according to an exit poll, leaving the battle to lead the next government too close to call.

Bayer Leverkusen scored two late goals to beat Borussia Dortmund 4-3 on February 8 and deal a blow to Dortmund’s ambitions of winning the German title.