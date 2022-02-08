Morning digest: Congress is leader of ‘tukde-tukde’ gang, says PM Modi in Lok Sabha; Home ministry seeks more time to frame CAA rules, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Extensively quoting India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to counter former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the principal Opposition party of promoting divisions in the country by pitting States against the Centre and referred to it as the leader of ‘tukde tukde [break-up]’ gang.

The PM CARES Fund collected ₹10,990 crore since its inception in March 2020 until March 2021. It spent ₹3,976 crore during the 2020-21 financial year, according to the audited financial statement posted on its website. As on March 31, 2021, the Fund had an unspent balance of ₹7,044 crore.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought has asked the parliamentary committee for more time to frame the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA), on the grounds that consultation process is on.

A war of words broke out between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the migrant exodus from Delhi following the 2020 nationwide COVID lockdown, in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

India’s support has made a “world of difference” to Sri Lanka’s economic situation, said Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris, on his first visit to India since he was appointed last year, making it clear that the flurry of agreements announced in recent weeks have allowed the neighbours to move on from the problems of the “immediate past”.

The Congress party’s final flourish in announcing Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief ministerial face, settling its inner feud and hoping for a Dalit consolidation in favour of Mr. Channi, a Ramdasia Sikh, has not led to a change of heart in the Malwa region, where the party is desperate to hold on to its 2017 tally.

French President Emmanuel Macron, the top Western leader to visit Moscow since Russia began massing troops on the border with Ukraine, told Vladimir Putin at the start of talks in the Kremlin on Monday that he aimed to avoid war and build trust.

In a flurry of diplomacy across two continents, President Joe Biden emerged from a meeting with Germany’s new leader Monday vowing the crucial Nord Stream 2 Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline would be blocked if Russia further invades Ukraine.

Carrying the mantle of Olympic bronze medallists has added some pressure” as India begin its campaign in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League Hockey with a match against France here on Tuesday.

His political detractors have dubbed him Goa’s ‘accidental Chief Minister’, a ‘puppet’ of the BJP central leadership and ‘property Sawant’. He has faced opposition within his own party while political commentators have found him insipid.