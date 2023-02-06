February 06, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST

Five new Supreme Court judges to take oath today

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled to read out the oath of allegiance to the Constitution to five new judges of the Supreme Court today. The occasion will see the largest number of top court judges taking oath simultaneously in nearly two years. Nine judges were sworn in in one go in 2021.

Linking PAN with Aadhaar: CBDT chairperson says 48 crore linked so far

About 48 crore individual Permanent Account Numbers (PANs), out of the total 61 crore issued till now, have been linked with Aadhaar till date and those who do not link it by the declared deadline of March 31 will not get benefits while undertaking various business and tax-related activities, CBDT Chairperson Nitin Gupta said. The government has made the linkage of the two databases mandatory and declared that those individual PANs that are not attached to the Aadhaar by the end of this financial year (March 31, 2023) will be rendered inoperative.

Polls expected to elect Delhi Mayor today

The Delhi Municipal House is set to convene today to select a mayor for the city after failing to complete the poll in two previous attempts. The first two sessions — held on January 6 and January 24 — were adjourned by the presiding officer following a ruckus between members of the BJP and the AAP. The councillors of AAP on February 5 wrote to MCD's presiding officer seeking debarment of aldermen from voting in the election of mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee on February 6, saying that if it happens, it will be an insult to the people of Delhi.

Amit Shah to address two election rallies in Tripura on February 6

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two election rallies in Tripura on February 6, a senior party leader said. On Monday, Mr. Shah will address two election rallies at Khowai in Khowai district and Santirbazar in South Tripura district. The Union Minister will also join a road show in Agartala city on Monday, the senior party leader said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also scheduled to arrive in Tripura on February 7 to hit the party's election campaign.

Special ASI committee to trace 24 ‘missing’ monuments

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has decided to form a special committee to trace and certify 24 protected monuments which have gone “missing”. The decision comes after repeated red flags by a Parliamentary Committee as well as criticism from the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. The Rajya Sabha Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture had said that it was “perturbed” to find that the Barakhamba Cemetery in the very heart of the capital city was among the untraceable monuments.

Truss blames British and international establishment for her downfall

Former U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss launched a broadside against the economic orthodoxy of British and international institutions, mostly blaming “a very powerful economic establishment” and a lack of political support for the collapse of her administration and her resignation from office in under 50 days. Ms. Truss’s government fell shortly after her September 23 ‘mini Budget’, which included tax cuts and unfunded expenditures and rattled markets, resulting in her resignation in October last year.

Tripura polls | Tipra Motha bats for LGBTQ+ rights

The Tipra Motha, Tripura’s newest local party, has vowed to ensure “equal respect and opportunities” for the LGBTQ+ community in the State. Releasing the party’s election manifesto on February 4, Tipra Motha chairperson and royal scion, Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma claimed his is the only party that has included the rights of the “most discriminated” community in a declaration.

Telangana Chief Minister KCR asks farmers of Maharashtra to mobilise into a force, prove mettle to make ‘Kisan Sarkar’

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has taken its first stride outside Telangana by holding a public meeting at Nanded in Maharashtra where several local leaders joined the party. They were welcomed into the party by its president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He stated that there was no shortage of natural resources in the country but what was lacking was the will power and commitment among the rulers. He sought to know why the farmers suicides did not stop even 75 years after the Independence and why they were being denied support price to their produce.

Singer Vani Jairam cremated with police honours

Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam was cremated with full police honours at Besant Nagar crematorium on February 5. Speaking to reporters after he paid homage, Mr. Stalin said he was shocked to learn the news of her death as much as the people of Tamil Nadu and the cine fraternity. “Only recently, the Padma Bhushan was announced for her. But she has passed away unfortunately before receiving it. I express my deep condolences to her family members and cine fraternity,” Mr. Stalin said.

Sports finally being viewed from athletes' perspective in country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government is encouraging youngsters to pursue a career in sports and the ministry's budget has been increased almost three times since 2014. He said that the Sports Ministry has been allocated a budget of ₹2,500 crore this year compared to ₹800-850 crore before 2014. He said that more than ₹1,000 crore have been allocated to the ‘Khelo India’ campaign alone which will be spent on the development of sports facilities and resources in the country.

Female cancer patient offloaded from New York-bound flight; DGCA seeks report from airline

A female cancer patient, who recently underwent surgery, was allegedly offloaded from a New York-bound flight of American Airlines at Delhi airport after she sought assistance from a flight attendant to keep her handbag in the overhead cabin. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has taken cognisance of the case and asked American Airlines to submit its report.

Centre likely to hike dearness allowance by 4% to 42%

The Union government is likely to increase the dearness allowance (DA) for its over one crore employees and pensioners by four percentage points to 42% from existing 38% as per the agreed formula for the purpose. The DA hike will be effective from January 1, 2023. Presently over one crore central government employees and pensioners are getting 38% dearness allowance.

Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

At least 23 people have died in hundreds of forest fires whipped up amid a blistering heat wave in south-central Chile, a senior government official said Saturday night. The government of President Gabriel Boric extended a state of disaster to include the southern region of Araucania. The regions of Nuble and Biobio were already under a disaster designation.