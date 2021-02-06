Morning digest: Farm unions call off road blockade in UP and Uttarakhand; Lok Sabha may function from next week, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The chakka jam or road blockade planned by farm unions on Saturday will exclude Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to ensure that the kind of violence that marred their Republic Day tractor parades is not repeated.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on February 5 restored high-speed mobile Internet, first time since August 5, 2019, when the Centre ended the special status of the erstwhile State.

India has reported 22 deaths so far following vaccination, though none of these are attributable to the vaccine itself, the Health Ministry said in a briefing on Friday. A 77-year-old man from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, died in the past 24 hours, seven days following vaccination. The death was due to “cardiogenic/septicemic shock with pre-existing diabetes”. Three committees of experts — a district, State and national-level committee — ascertain the role of vaccination in mortality. The national committee, as has been stated, is expected to analyse such deaths in the coming days.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pledged Friday that the United Nations will do everything it can to unite the international community and create conditions for the military coup in Myanmar to be reversed.

Jasprit Bumrah said the ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball, a restriction introduced in the wake of the pandemic, has made it difficult to get reverse swing.

The number of farmers’ crop insurance claims that were rejected by insurance companies under the Centre’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) multiplied 10 times in just two years, according to data provided by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The Lok Sabha is expected to function from next week as floor leaders of Opposition parties will meet on Monday afternoon to decide their future course of action.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called upon India to restore Article 370 in Kashmir. He said Kashmiris should be free to decide their own future.