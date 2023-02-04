February 04, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST

Banking sector remains resilient and stable says RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said as per its current assessment, the banking sector remained resilient and stable. “Various parameters relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage and profitability are healthy,” the central bank said in a statement on the health of Indian banking sector.

Railways to ramp up booking capacity from 25,000 to 2.25 lakh tickets a minute

Currently, the IT systems of the Railways can process bookings for 25,000 tickets in one minute. “The plan is to augment this capacity to 2.25 lakh tickets per minute. This will require a revamp of servers at the back end. The IT infrastructure, including software, will have to be upgraded to ensure that the website runs on a faster speed,” Mr. Vaishnaw said. The upgradation is expected to be complete by September this year.

PIL plea in SC seeks probe against Hindenburg Research and its founder

A public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by advocate Manoharlal Sharma has urged the Supreme Court to order a probe against the U.S.-based firm Hindenburg Research and its founder Nathan Anderson.

No remote EVMs in upcoming election: Rijiju

The government on Friday said that there was no proposal to use remote Electronic Voting Machines in any upcoming elections. The RVMs would also not be used for NRI voters.

Corporate Affairs Ministry reviews Adani Group financial statements: sources

The Corporate Affairs Ministry has started a preliminary review of Adani Group’s financial statements and other regulatory submissions made over the years, two senior government officials told Reuters on February 3.

India to showcase success in rural and archaeological tourism at G-20 meeting

The Ladpura Khas village of Madhya Pradesh, Khonoma village of Nagaland and heritage sites like Dholavira will be showcased as success stories of rural and archaeological tourism by India during the first tourism working group meeting of the G-20 nations to be held at the Rann of Kutch.

Indian company’s eye drops linked with 55 adverse events in U.S.

Chennai-based Global Pharma Healthcare has recalled its eye drops from the U.S. market after U.S. government agency Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that several people have suffered from adverse events that are possibly associated with the use of the product. The eye drops are not sold in India.

Vodafone Idea | Centre approves conversion of ₹16,133 crore interest dues into equity

The government has approved conversion of over ₹16,133 crore interest dues of debt-ridden Vodafone Idea into equity, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday. Equity shares of face value of ₹10 each will be issued to the government at the same price.

Centre extends deadline for laggard solar scheme

The deadline for a key scheme by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to install 30,000 MW solar power capacity in rural India by 2022, has now been pushed to March 2026, Power Minister R.K. Singh said in written response to a query in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

7 crore people in tribal areas to be screened for sickle cell disease by 2025-26: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced the National Sickle Cell Elimination Mission — with targeted screening and intervention in tribal populations — set to be anchored by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and run by the Health Ministry under the aegis of the National Health Mission (NHM).

In meet with FM, BJP MPs seek clarity on old and new tax regime, cut in MGNREGA allocation

BJP MPs on Friday interacted with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the merits and demerits of the new and old income tax regimes at a briefing here on the Union Budget, which was tabled in Parliament on Wednesday.

Soumya Swaminathan nominated to Governing Council on Climate Change

Soumya Swaminathan, former chief scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO), has been included as a member of the Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change along with the ministers of electricity and transport.

Union Budget proposes changes to Income Tax search and seizure provisions

The Union Budget 2023-24 has proposed certain changes to the Income Tax search and seizure provisions in view of the increased use of technology and digitisation in the management and maintenance of accounts, digitisation of data, cloud storage and other associated aspects.

IAF issues tender to procure a Medium Transport Aircraft to replace AN-32s

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has initiated the process to find a replacement for the AN-32 transport aircraft in service. It has issued a Request For Information (RFI) for the procurement of a Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) with a carrying capacity of 18 to 30 tonnes.