Morning Digest: NIA makes first arrest in Pulwama terror attack case, WHO raises global virus risk to maximum level, and more

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is said to have made a breakthrough in the Pulwama terror attack case, with the arrest of a 22-year-old furniture shop owner in south Kashmir. Forty CRPF jawans were killed in the suicide attack on February 14, 2019.

India’s third-quarter growth decelerated to 4.7%, the slowest pace in about seven years, as a slump in manufacturing weighed on overall economic momentum.

The World Health Organisation on February 28 raised its global risk assessment of the new coronavirus to its highest level after the epidemic spread to sub-Saharan Africa and caused financial markets to plunge.

Curfew has been imposed in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya and internet services suspended across six districts from 10 pm on Friday following the death of a Khasi Students' Union (KSU) leader in a clash with non-tribal people over Citizenship (Amendment) Act and introduction of inner-line permit system restricting the entry and stay of non-locals in the State.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for stronger anti-virus efforts to guard against COVID-19, saying there will be “serious consequences” if the illness spreads to the country.

The cellophane wrap is yet to be peeled off. The brand-new shutters are rolled up in almost all the 20 stalls along the margins of the large hall, 10 on each side. “It is nearly done. After all that delay because of the rains, it is finally over,” says the middle-aged man supervising the construction. He looks relieved.

A 60-year-old rag picker, Ayyub Shabbir on Friday became the latest victim of the violence that has gripped the city since Sunday, taking the death toll in the clashes to 42. Three other persons succumbed at the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital to injuries sustained during the clashes.

The Delhi government has given its go-ahead to the Delhi Police to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others in connection with a sedition case registered against them in February, 2016.

As many as 69 people have been killed in various incidents in the 79 days since the Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the Parliament on December 11.

With Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami recently stating that adopting a resolution in the Assembly against the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) was under the government’s consideration, State BJP leader L. Ganesan on Friday said if the State had any doubts on the issue, it could seek clarifications from the Centre.

A programme at Shivaji University in Kolhapur district which was to feature Marathi kirtankar (preacher) Nivrutti Maharaj Indurikar was cancelled on Friday after the event turned into a flashpoint between progressive outfits who opposed the event and right-wing outfits that supported it.

The use of the Air Force in the sub-conventional domain was considered a “taboo” in the past and the Balakot air strike was a “paradigm shift”, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal (ACM) R.K.S. Bhadauria said on Friday.

The stories told by Hemani Bhandari and Jatin Anand offer differing perspectives on the riots that took place in Delhi in the last few days, originating around the Citizenship Amendment Act before appearing to take on a purely communal colour. Hemani describes some chilling scenes from the immediate outbreak of violence and Jatin reports on the aftermath of the first two days of the clashes.