Morning Digest | Exit polls predict hung house in Meghalaya, NDPP-BJP win in Nagaland; Russia-China, West divide may raise tensions at G20, and more

February 28, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST

Exit polls predict hung house in Meghalaya, NDPP-BJP win in Nagaland and emergence of Tipra Motha as kingmaker in Tripura

Exit polls by various channels predicted a hung house in Meghalaya, a win for NDPP, backed by the BJP in Nagaland, the two states that went to polls on February 27, 2023, and seemed to oscillate between predicting a clean sweep for the BJP to a hung house in the state of Tripura, where a new party the Tipra Motha may emerge as a potential king-maker in the polls, held a week back.

Russia-China, West divide may raise tensions at G20

The growing confrontation between Western countries and the Russia-China combine overshadowing the government’s plans for the G20 and the Ministry of External Affairs’ Raisina Dialogue this week. Officials concede that after the public spat at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ meeting over the weekend, a joint statement at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting looks unlikely for now.

Centre is onboarding States to start screening for sickle cell disease: Health Ministry

Laying out the strategy to eliminate sickle cell disease in India, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has conducted an assessment of the diagnostic tests to be used for the purpose of screening a target group of seven crore people. Mr. Bhushan was addressing a post-Budget webinar titled ‘Leaving no citizen behind’.

India, Denmark have strong, historic silver traditions: Danish Crown Prince

India and Denmark have “strong and historic silver traditions”, Danish Crown Prince Frederik André Henrik Christian said on Monday and expressed hope that both nations will serve as a true example of artistic cultural exchange to the rest of the world.

EPFO starts accepting joint options for higher pension

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has enabled a web link on its members’ page on February 27, 2023 allowing employees and pensioners to opt for higher provident fund pension based on actual salary. The EPFO has also extended the time to submit the options till May 3 as the Supreme Court-set deadline for submitting the joint options with employers ends on March 3.

Assembly elections 2023 | Meghalaya records 77.55% polling; it’s 84% in Nagaland

Meghalaya and Nagaland averaged more than 80% of polling in the Assembly elections held on Friday. Both States have a 60-member House. But voting was held in 59 constituencies each as a BJP candidate was declared winner unopposed in Nagaland while a candidate of the United Democratic Party died in Meghalaya.

BJP demands Kejriwal’s resignation, removal of ‘tainted leaders’ from Cabinet

The war of words between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP continued on Monday, a day after the arrest of senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia. While AAP stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scared of its party chief Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP demanded Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation.

TRF behind Kashmiri Pandit’s killing, says police; 3 local, 2 foreign terrorists active in Pulwama

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday zeroed in on The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow militant outfit of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), for the killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma, 42, on Sunday morning in Pulwama’s Achan area and has stepped up search for three local and two foreign militants active in the district.

First leg of Budget session | Parliamentary panel to seek explanation from 13 Opposition MPs for disrupting RS proceedings

The Privileges Committee of Rajya Sabha headed by Deputy Chairman Harivansh has sought an explanation from 12 opposition MPs who were named for disorderly conduct during the first half of the Budget session of Parliament as also from Congress MP Rajni Patil who was suspended for shooting a video of the house proceedings on her phone and AAP MP Sanjay Singh for moving identical motions seeking suspension of business to debate the Adani-Hindenburg episode in violation of the Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s ruling.

1983 World Cup win changed India’s sporting destiny: Malini Parthasarathy

Dr. Malini Parthasarathy, Chairperson of The Hindu Group of Publications (Pvt. Ltd.), stated that India’s famous triumph in the 1983 Cricket World Cup powered the collective self-esteem of the nation. In the 40th year of the famous victory, Kapil Dev and members of his team were honoured at the Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 here on Monday.

Bihar now at number three position in country in terms of economic development, claims State Finance Minister

Even with its limited resources, Bihar is currently at the number three position in the country in terms of economic development, claimed State Finance Minister Vijay Choudhary on Monday. Mr. Choudhary also accused the Union government for cuts in grants for Centrally sponsored schemes.

Richa Ghosh only Indian in ICC’s ‘Most Valuable Team’ of Women’s T20 World Cup

India’s wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh’s exploits during the side’s run to the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town have earned her a place in ICC’s Most Valuable Team of the tournament announced on Monday. The 19-year-old wicket-keeper and middle-order batter had a couple of below-par scores against Ireland in the group stages and Australia in the semi-finals, but three unbeaten knocks -- 31 not out vs Pakistan, 44 not out vs West Indies and 47 not out vs England -- saw her end the tournament with 136 runs.