Morning digest: Murder case against AAP leader Tahir Hussain for IB officer’s death in Delhi riots, India gets invite for U.S.-Taliban deal event, and more

The death toll in the communal violence that rocked the national capital since Sunday rose to 38 on Thursday, with 11 more persons succumbing to injuries at various hospitals. The national capital was, however, spared any major clashes, shifting the focus on treatment, investigation, relief and rehabilitation.

A day after the body of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma’s family blamed AAP leader Tahir Hussain for the youth’s death, the Delhi police on Thursday registered a case of murder and rioting against Mr. Hussain.

India’s acknowledgement came two days after a source privy to Taliban told The Hindu that around 24 countries are expected to participate in the ceremony where the deal will be signed. Officials here had earlier stated, that India’s participation as a witness would depend on the stance of the Government of President Ashraf Ghani.

Sri Lanka’s former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesing speaks on a range of subjects from bilateral ties to domestic political issues.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned widespread international criticism of the Delhi violence as “misleading and inaccurate” and urged various leaders in the U.S., media, and international organisations not to make “irresponsible comments at a sensitive time” for India.

The BJP received three times more donations over ₹20,000 than all other national political parties combined in 2018-19, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) of the submissions made by the parties before the Election Commission (EC).

Wall Street stocks were pummeled again Thursday as the further spread of the coronavirus exacerbated fears of a global slowdown and raised the risk of a US recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged nearly 1,200 points or 4.4 percent, to finish at 25,766.64, its worst session in more than two years.

In a conversation moderated by Atul Aneja, Madanjit Singh and Anit Mukherjee weigh in on this highly complex transformation which is likely to lead to a complete overhaul of the military command structure.

Kerala has toughened its stand against the update of the National Population Register (NPR) by asking its Census officials not to attend training sessions related to the register. The State steps up its resistance even as the national authorities have made it clear that the register will be updated along with the Census in the State.

Starting Monday, many qualified engineers will start manning parking spaces in various parts of the city, along with parking attendants with just an SSLC.

A short video of a young boy singing Buddhi Ulla Manidharellam, the famous old song from the Tamil film Annai rendered in characteristic style by the yesteryear artiste Chandrababu, and starring Ranga Rao and Bhanumathi, has taken social media by storm.