Morning digest: Shoot-at-sight orders issued after violence in Delhi; India, U.S. sign defence deals worth over $3 billion, and more

Clashes triggered on Sunday by pro- and anti-CAA protesters continued for the third day on Tuesday in northeast Delhi as the death toll mounted to 13. Most of the deaths were due to gunshot wounds, their families have told The Hindu.

Addressing a press conference later in the evening, Mr. Trump, however, said he had not discussed the specifics of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, that sparked the violence as he raised issues of “religious liberty” of “Muslims and Christians in India” with Mr. Modi.

India and the U.S. on Tuesday concluded defence deals worth over $3 billion for 24 MH-60R Seahawk Multi-Role Helicopters for the Navy and six AH-64E attack helicopters for the Army on the sidelines of the discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The political arithmetic will largely remain unchanged in the Upper House with elections to 55 seats, but the Opposition expects to bring in qualitative change by nominating many of its heavyweights to the Rajya Sabha.

An apex environmental screening committee has deferred a decision on clearance to the Parliament redevelopment project. This has been done on the grounds that there was a dispute, being heard in the Delhi High Court, regarding the land on which some of the proposed structures were to come up, a person privy to the meeting told The Hindu.

A tectonic shift in America’s relations with China under Donald Trump’s presidency — one that Indian officials believe is here to stay and will outlast the current U.S. President — is providing a new impetus to defence, security, trade and technological cooperation between New Delhi and Washington in the region.

Outside the mortuary of Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital on Tuesday, families of deceased gathered to receive the bodies of their loved ones.

The Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed the Class 10 and 12 board examinations scheduled for Wednesday in 86 centres in northeast Delhi due to the violence that has rocked those areas for the third straight day.

The women protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act vacated a road outside Jaffrabad metro station on Tuesday evening, said a senior officer. Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said all protesters and supporters of CAA have been removed from Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. This was done after violence broke out in the localities, said an officer.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on February 26 an application for a direction to the Delhi police to ensure the safety of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protesters at Shaheen Bagh, who are mostly women, in the light of violent clashes which rocked the Capital and left several dead in northeast Delhi.