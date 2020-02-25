Morning digest: Regional issues, cross-border terror to figure in Trump-Modi meet; death toll in Delhi violence over CAA rises to 5, and more

The meeting between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will be the second full fledged discussion since the American leader took charge in January 2017

A police head constable and four protesters died in violence that erupted over opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Bhajanpura areas of northeast Delhi on Monday.

Addressing the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad in the presence of visiting U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India-U.S. relations were no longer just “a partnership, but a far greater and closer relationship”.

Energy deals are expected to be a key part of discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, with talks over increasing India’s imports of U.S. oil and gas, a clean energy deal including an MoU on building pipeline infrastructure for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) between American oil company ExxonMobil, gas transportation technology company Chart Industries and PSU Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

United States President Donald Trump on Monday kicked off his maiden India visit from Ahmedabad, escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Narayan Lakshman chats with political commentator Jeff Smith and tries to bring out the challenges the two leaders will face in balancing their personal chemistry with the political, strategic, and trade-related pressures faced by the two nations.

India would be advised to study the Indo-Pacific Strategy instead of jumping into it eagerly, writes Vijay Prashad, Director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research

A paper published in a recent issue of the peer-reviewed, open-access journal ‘Emerging Microbes and Infections’ has cautioned that SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the COVID-19 outbreak, is being shed through multiple routes, so testing through oral swabs alone might not be sufficient

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault by a New York jury on Monday but acquitted on the most serious charges that could have sent him to prison for the rest of his life.

A dissenter is not an anti-national. Holding a contrary view to that of the government does not make one an anti-national, Supreme Court judge Justice Deepak Gupta said on Monday.

Asia Bibi, the Pakistani Christian woman who spent years on death row after a 2010 conviction of blasphemy, said Monday that she was seeking political asylum from the French government.

In a first, Kashmir witnessed no separatist Hurriyat backed shutdown during the visit of a United States President. The entire local leaders, both separatists and the regional parties, completely refrained from issuing any statements during President Donald Trump’s two-day visit that began on Monday, unlike the trend witnessed in the past two decades.

One year after the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the Centre has revised the farmer income support scheme’s beneficiary target down to just under 12 crore from 14 crore.