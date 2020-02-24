Morning digest: Ahmedabad glitters to welcome Donald Trump, Kashmir schools to reopen after 7 months, and more

Ahmedabad glitters to welcome Donald Trump
With massive decorations and elaborate security arrangements, Ahmedabad is ready to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump, who will be attending ‘Namaste Trump’, a mega event at the cricket stadium.
Ahmedabad joint rally with Trump will be historic, says Modi
Hours before the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump for his first visit to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said their joint rally in Ahmedabad’s Motera Stadium will be a “historic” event.
Over 10 lakh Kashmir students to don school uniforms after seven months
Over 10 lakh students of the Kashmir Valley will don their school uniforms for the first time in seven months, as schools will reopen on Monday after a three-month-long winter break and a seven-month-long disruption in the wake of the Centre’s decision to end Jammu & Kashmir’s special status in August last year.
Agra readies to receive Donald Trump
The city of Taj is being spruced up to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump and wife Melania on February 24. Shops have been painted in one colour and hoardings are being cut in one format to avoid any visual discomfort to the VVIP couple.
India's export restrictions on medical items in line with WHO rules
India has restricted export of certain medical items that are necessary for fighting the COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis. Officials in New Delhi said the step is in line with the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to combat the virus.
The Huddle 2020 | Only a “a microscopic minority” protesting against CAA: BJP MP Tejaswi Surya
BJP MP Tejaswi Surya termed the sedition law “a hangover of Victorian morality” like blasphemy and adultery laws and acknowledged it was being abused at the local police station level.
President Ram Nath Kovind lauds Supreme Court for pursuing gender justice
President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday praised the judiciary for pursuing the “cherished goal of gender justice” and appreciated the Supreme Court for being always “pro-active and progressive”.
A case of exploding mangoes and nerve gas that ‘brought down’ Zia’s plan
Former President’s son points to ‘suspicious’ role of ex-Pak. General, ex-NSA, while also blaming Indian and Israeli intelligence agencies.
Highway threatens tiger territory in Arunachal Pradesh
After cutting through the Namdapha National Park, India’s easternmost tiger reserve, a new highway project has been cleared through yet another big cat reserve in Arunachal Pradesh.
COVID-19 likely to push air travellers to Europe, West Asia, say experts
Those planning international trips in the immediate future are likely to benefit from discounts for travel to European and West Asian destinations as airlines redeploy capacity withdrawn from routes to China, according to airlines and aviation experts
New Zealand beats India by 10 wickets in series-opening test
Indian batsmen’s inadequacies in adverse conditions were laid bare as they crashed to an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against a ruthless New Zealand side that wrapped up the opening Test in just over three days on Monday.