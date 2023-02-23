Morning Digest | BJP, AAP councillors scuffle hours after Delhi Mayor announcement; Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner subpoenaed in Capitol attack probe, and more 

February 23, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST

PM Modi to address 12 webinars for effective implementation of Union Budget initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 12 post-Budget webinars as part of efforts by the Union Ministries to build on the “Saptarishi” priorities outlined in the Union Budget presented in Parliament on February 1. The webinars will be focussed on synergising efforts of various ministers and departments and all concerned stakeholders towards the preparation of action plans with quarterly targets so that the implementation is front-ended and smooth with the timely achievement of intended outcomes.

Mayoral polls: midnight madness sweeps MCD House

Hours after Shelly Oberoi was declared the new Mayor of Delhi, a full-blown fistfight broke out between members of the BJP and AAP inside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House over the election of the Standing Committee members on Wednesday. The AAP and the BJP councillors also threw water bottles at each other inside the House.

India should send stronger message to Russia, use G20 Presidency: Ukrainian MP

India, which was very “well placed” with its economic might and special relationship with Russia, should send another strong message to Russia as well as use its G20 Presidency to bring world leaders, including Ukraine, together for a “frank and open discussion” on the way forward in the war towards a resolution, said Ukrainian Member of Parliament Vadym Halaichuk.

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in Capitol attack probe

Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and daughter Ivanka Trump have been subpoenaed by Special Counsel Jack Smith to testify before a federal grand jury regarding the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

I2U2 discusses building series of integrated agricultural facilities in India

The I2U2, a grouping of India, Israel, UAE and the USA, discussed building “integrated agricultural facilities across India” at a meeting in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. India joined the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate which was started by the UAE and the U.S. at COP-26 in an initiative that covers Israel and “140 other governmental and non-governmental entities”.

India, China hold in-person border talks after 3 years

In the first visit by a top Indian official to China in over three years, the two countries have discussed proposals for disengaging in the two remaining friction areas along the LAC to create conditions to “restore normalcy” in relations.

In a rare appearance, Salahuddin offers funeral prayers for assassinated close aide in Pakistan

Hizbul Mujahideen supremo Syed Salahuddin, also chief of the United Jehad Council, could be seen in viral video emerging from Pakistan’s Rawalpindi, offering funeral prayers. The Centre designated him as a terrorist in October last year and described him as “launching commander” who would send fresh batches of armed recruits into the Kashmir Valley.

DGCA asks airlines to aid mental well-being of pilots, cabin crew

The DGCA has ordered all airlines, flying training organisations as well as the Airports Authority of India to take measures to promote the mental well-being of pilots, cabin crew as well as Air Traffic Controllers to enable “peer support”, “self-declaration and referral” in a “non-stigmatising and non-punitive” environment and provide “coping mechanism” to ensure “ return to duty” of those suffering from issues such as anxiety and depression.

ED arrests Jharkhand engineer in money laundering case

The ED late Wednesday night arrested Virendra K. Ram, the chief engineer at the Jharkhand rural development department, in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of some schemes. He was taken into custody under the criminal sections of PMLA after a prolonged session of questioning at the agency’s office in Jharkhand capital Ranchi.

Adani flagship Adani Enterprises falls 10% after Wikipedia’s allegation

Shares of Adani Enterprises tumbled 10.4% on the BSE on Wednesday to close at ₹1,404.85 after a post in Wikipedia’s online daily ‘The Signpost’ alleged that an employee of the Adani Group had likely manipulated information about the group in entries on the volunteer-contributed online encyclopedia.

Biden meets eastern NATO allies after Putin’s nuclear warning

U.S. President Joe Biden met leaders of NATO’s eastern flank on Wednesday to show support for their security after Moscow suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty over strong Western support for Ukraine.

Navy’s IFC-IOR ties up with Seychelles centre for enhancing maritime domain awareness

Expanding cooperation in the Indian Ocean for enhancing maritime safety and security, the Navy’s Information Fusion Centre for Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), located in Gurugram, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Regional Coordination Operations Centre (RCOC), Seychelles.