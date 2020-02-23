Morning digest: Modi not to visit Taj Mahal with Trump; 250 militants active in Kashmir, says DGP, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not accompany President Donald Trump during his visit to Taj Mahal, an official source has said.

The number of listed militants in Kashmir has come down to less than 250, while 25 terrorists were killed by security forces in nearly a dozen operations in the first two months of this year, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said here on Saturday.

A stretch of a road near the Shaheen Bagh protest site here was opened on Saturday, following a visit by a Supreme Court-appointed interlocutor. However, volunteers involved in the protests whom The Hindu spoke to differed on who opened the road — the police or the protesters themselves.

Speaking at The Hindu’s thought conclave The Huddle in Bengaluru, f ormer National Security Advisor M.K. Narayanan said on Saturday said the government is “running out of time diplomatically” to explain its actions on the decision to amend Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the communication shutdown and mass detentions that have followed.

Narayan Lakshman writes about the prospect of Indo-US cooperation on trade and tariffs, and on whether the key sticking points be overcome

The recent COVID-19 scare brought to the fore the importance of coordination among States. From smuggling of goods to dumping of medical waste, the issues are many, and need careful handling, by several State governments acting in concert

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will most likely not be a part of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump’s visit to a Delhi government school here next week, according to officials in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Despite Turkey’s protests and mounting international concerns, the Syrian government seems determined to press ahead with the operation. Read to know how significant is the advancement of government forces in Idlib?

The monsoon in Sunderbans is likely to last longer and get more intense, according to a fact sheet titled The Sunderbans and Climate Change, which was made public during the ongoing Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals.

Why have the terms offered by the Centre not gone down well with several tribal groups in Assam?

One in three Aadhaar-based payments for the Centre’s maternity benefit scheme, or Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), was credited to a wrong bank account, according to a progress report on Poshan Abhiyaan (Nutrition Mission) released by the NITI Aayog on Saturday.