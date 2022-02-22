A select list of stories to read before you start your day

A machine gun is seen at the front line in the village of Travneve in Donetsk region, Ukraine on February 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian President Putin recognises separatist eastern Ukrainian regions

Russian President Vladimir Putin will recognise the independence of eastern Ukraine’s separatist republics, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday, adding that he had informed the French and German leaders of his decision.

Ukraine updates India on developments

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, India was on Monday given an update on the developments by Ukraine, according to diplomatic sources.

Fundamental duties must be enforced, says plea in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and States to respond to a petition to enforce the fundamental duties of citizens, including patriotism and unity of the nation, through “comprehensive, well-defined laws”.

SC lists bouquet of petitions on Pegasus on Feb. 23

The Supreme Court has listed for hearing on Wednesday a clutch of petitions based on which it set up a technical committee monitored by former apex court judge R.V. Raveendran in October last to examine allegations of the government using the Israeli military grade software to spy on citizens.

BJP hopes for repeat of 2017 in PM Modi’s upcoming campaign stop in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned three-day sojourn in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi between March 2 and 5, coinciding with the sixth and seventh phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh, is being seen by the BJP as a trip that could make a critical difference to the party’s fortunes in the 111 seats of Eastern Uttar Pradesh in the fray.

BJP, NPP ties fray in Manipur ahead of polls

The BJP has claimed that is has no strong rival in Manipur, except its “ally”, the National People’s Party (NPP), headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

₹22,842-crore bank fraud case | CBI again grills ABG Shipyard promoter Rishi Agarwal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday again questioned Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal, former chairman and managing director of ABG Shipyard Limited, in connection with the ₹22,842-crore bank fraud case.

India rejects allegations of harassment of journalist Rana Ayyub as ‘baseless, unwarranted’

Reacting strongly, India on Monday dubbed as “baseless and unwarranted” the allegations by the United Nation’s mission in Geneva of “judicial harassment” against journalist Rana Ayyub, and asserted that the country upholds the rule of law and no one is above it.

Taliban aiming to create ‘grand army’ for Afghanistan

The Taliban are creating a “grand army” for Afghanistan that will include officers and troops who served the old regime, the official tasked with overseeing the military’s transformation said on Monday.

AVGC sector can become backbone of media and entertainment industry: I&B Secretary

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra on Monday said the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector could provide an avenue to the skilled manpower and become the backbone of the media and entertainment industry.

Explained | What is Lassa fever and should you be worried?

One death out of the three confirmed cases of the viral Lassa fever in the United Kingdom has sparked concerns about the spread of the disease, even as the world continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.K. Health Security Agency confirmed the death on February 11. The two initial cases were detected within the same family of East England that had travelled to West Africa.

Sustained investment in science helped India combat pandemic: Official

Ahead of a week-long celebration of India’s achievements in science and technology since Independence, top officials of India’s science ministries said India was able to conduct tests and make vaccines because of investments “in the right places” going back decades.

Explained I SEBI’s order against former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna

National Stock Exchange (NSE)’s former Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chitra Ramkrishna is accused of misusing her office for making inapt appointments, failure to conceal confidential information pertaining to operations of the exchange, and making incorrect and misleading submissions to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The regulator states that her unknown spiritual guru influenced her decision making.