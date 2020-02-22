Morning digest: Trump expected to talk CAA, NRC and Kashmir in India; scientists oppose government research into ‘indigenous cows’, and more

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to raise U.S.'s concerns around the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he visits India next week, as per senior administration officials who had a briefing call with reporters on Friday.

Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel as chairperson, two parliamentarians, president of the Gujarat Chambers of Commerce and Industries and other eminent citizens and Padma recipients are the members of a newly-formed Donald Trump Nagarik Abhivadan Samiti (DTNAS), which is holding the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on February 24.

Following the agreement allowing some 35,000 displaced Bru tribal people to settle permanently in Tripura, tension is brewing between the Brus and the non-tribal Bengali residents who worry that they will become refugees in the State. Rahul Karmakar reports on the challenges to secure suitable land for both.

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a writ petition filed by Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy challenging a decision taken by the President concurring with Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, in favour of disbursing cash to ration cardholders instead of supplying them rice as resolved by the Council of Ministers of the Union Territory.

At least 400 scientists have petitioned the Department of Science & Technology (DST) to withdraw a proposal that solicits research into indigenous cows.

Giriraj Singh, Union Minister and BJP MP from Begusarai, has made yet another controversial statement. The BJP allies — the Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party — have urged him not to make such comments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked members of the newly constituted Ram temple trust to ensure that construction work on the temple is conducted harmoniously and without any bitterness, the trust’s general secretary Champat Rai said on Friday. President of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Nritya Gopal Das and three other members called on the prime minister at his residence here on Thursday and invited him to visit Ayodhya for the ‘bhoomi pujan’, or ground-breaking ceremony.

U.S. President Donald Trump has made yet another tall claim about the size of the crowd that will welcome him in Ahmedabad, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told him that there will be 10 million people to greet him on his arrival.

Australia off-spinner Ashton Agar took a career-best 5-24, including a hat-trick, as they thrashed hosts South Africa by a massive 107 runs in the first Twenty20 International at The Wanderers on Friday.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Friday condemned Russian efforts to interfere in the 2020 election.