Morning digest: Unknown group to host ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad; Babri demolition accused hold key posts in Ram temple trust, and more

In a new twist to the mega event Namaste Trump to be held at the newly built cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, a newly formed Donald Trump Nagarik Abhivadan Samiti (Citizen Felicitation Committee for Donald Trump) is the organiser of the event.

Nritya Gopal Das and Champat Rai Bansal, chairman and general secretary of the trust set up to oversee construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, are both accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

A few more videos of the Jamia violence, which erupted on December 15, 2019 during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest, emerged on Thursday. The videos show protesters throwing stones from inside the campus.

The Union government has granted Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence to more than 20 NGOs this year and it includes the A.R. Rahman Foundation, run by the Academy award-winning composer and his family.

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced President Donald Trump's long-time adviser Roger Stone to three years and four months in prison and said his lies to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election amounted to a threat to American democracy.

With U.S. President Donald Trump’s arrival in India only days away, a new survey from the Pew Research Center suggests that while Mr. Trump is positively perceived by Indians in India, his specific policies, including trade, are not as positively regarded. The survey also found that Indians who associate with the BJP are more likely to think favourably of Mr. Trump than those associated with the Congress.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres should spend more time addressing the threat of terrorism that emanates from Pakistan, MEA official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Thursday. Referring to Mr. Guterres’ comments in Pakistan, Mr. Kumar said terrorism was a more pressing issue as it violated human rights. “He made a few comments on Kashmir and on some other aspects of India and on NRC as well. Our position has not changed,” he said.

The driver-cum-conductor pair, who lost their lives when their KSRTC Volvo bus met with an accident near Tiruppur, had a commendable track record, with their humanitarian ways winning them accolades from within the organisation and from passengers.

The Congress on Thursday accused the Centre of surreptitiously trying to shut down the crop insurance scheme by reducing the government’s share of premium and putting the burden on farmers.

Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for the club since last month's move from Tottenham Hotspur to set up a 2-0 win at Ludogorets Razgrad in their Europa League last 32, first leg on Thursday.