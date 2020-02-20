Morning digest: Trade deal with U.S. delayed, not stuck, says govt; CAA may leave Muslims stateless, says U.N. Secretary-General, and more

An India-U.S. trade deal has been delayed, but is not “stuck”, said the government on February 19, hours after President Donald Trump confirmed that negotiations will not be completed in time for his visit next week. However, government sources said expectations on trade must not overshadow the larger context of the visit, which will be a massive roadshow for Mr. Trump and his wife Melania Trump along the way from the Ahmedabad airport to the Motera Stadium as well as a joint rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the stadium (billed as the world’s biggest cricket stadium), which is the “key deliverable” of the visit.

India’s new citizenship law may render a large number of Muslims stateless, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said. In an interview to The Dawn newspaper in Pakistan, he expressed concern about the Citizenship Amendment Act, and urged countries to act humanely while framing new laws.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up to oversee the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, held its first meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday, and elected Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas’s Mahant Nritya Gopal Das as chairman and Champat Rai, described as a social activist and also associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, as general secretary.

Eight people were killed on Wednesday in two shooting incidents in a German city near Frankfurt and special forces were chasing the gunmen who fled in a car, police said.

U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he said that Russia had nothing to do with WikiLeaks’ publication of Democratic Party emails in 2016, a London court heard on Wednesday.

Of every 10 calls made to the emergency helpline 1098 to report abuse against children, one was from a survivor desperately seeking help, according to data compiled by the CHILDLINE India Foundation (CIF).

The fourth edition of The Huddle, The Hindu’s annual thought conclave, will be held at the ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru on February 22 and 23.

Namaste Trump’, a mega event at Motera cricket stadium, seems to be the only engagement U.S. President Donald Trump will have in Ahmedabad on February 24. Earlier, Sabarmati Ashram and then a high-profile event at the motor stadium, besides inauguration of the world’s largest cricket stadium, were on the itinerary during the President’s visit to Ahmedabad.

Mumbai’s Haji Ali Dargah has been listed in the World Book of Records as one of the most visited shrines. The 552-year-old dargah which boasts of Indo-Islamic architecture is not only a popular religious site but also a tourist attraction.

Days before President Donald Trump’s visit to India, two senior U.S. Congressmen have expressed their concerns to the government over the situation in Kashmir and protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

BJP leader and MP Subramanian Swamy stressed the need for ensuring economic growth at 10% a year for the next decade for the country to become a super power. Towards this end, efforts should be made to see that investors are not terrorised by the provisions of the income tax and goods and services tax.

An assistant director and two others died in an accident at the Indian 2 shooting site near Poonamallee late on Wednesday. Nine persons were injured in the accident at a private studio located at Nazarathpet. According to police sources, the accident happened when a crane used for the shoot came crashing down on the location where the Kamal Haasan-starrer was being shot.