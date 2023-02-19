Morning Digest | SC says NEET violates the basic structure of right to equality; AAP leader Manish Sisodia summoned by CBI, and more  

February 19, 2023 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST

Tamil Nadu government moves Supreme Court, says NEET violates basic structure, equality and federalism

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday moved an original suit in the Supreme Court for a declaration that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) as the sole gateway for entry into medical courses is a violation of the Basic Structure of the Constitution, a violation of the fundamental right to equality and an anathema to the principles of federalism.

CBI summons Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning today in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Air India’s jumbo order bares pilot pinch

Amid all the jubilation over Air India group’s historic order of 470 aircraft, the big question on everyone’s mind within the airline and the larger industry is, “Where will the 7,000-8,000 pilots needed to fly these aircraft come from?” India’s airlines have been dogged by delays and cancellations and the flying crew shortage is already taking its toll with pilots complaining of rising levels of fatigue, a less-than-reassuring trend in an industry where the margins for safety are negligible.

Need for vigilance against ‘radical activities’ targeting the Indian community in Australia, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasised the need for vigilance against “radical activities” targeting the Indian community in Australia in the wake of vandalism of Hindu temples in the country by Khalistani supporters. His remarks came during his meeting with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong during which they exchanged views on a number of issues.

1 sent to police custody in Rajasthan, Haryana to cancel arms licence of cow vigilante Monu Manesar

A Rajasthan court has sent one accused to police remand for five days in connection with the alleged abduction and murder of two men by cow vigilantes, while Haryana authorities moved to cancel the arms licence of Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar, who was among the four evading an arrest in the case.

Shiv Pratap Shukla takes oath as Governor of Himachal Pradesh

Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday was sworn in as the 29th Governor of Himachal Pradesh at a ceremony in Shimla, the State capital. Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Sabina administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Shukla.

Amit Shah calls for introspection in cooperative sector, assures Centre’s support

Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the cooperative sector in the country needed to introspect in order to improve systems and this exercise would receive the full support of the Centre. He also pointed out to the drop in the number of cooperative sugar mills in Maharashtra and the rise in the number of private ones.

Want Old Pension Scheme implementation even if party expels me: Senior M.P. BJP leader

Not toeing the BJP’s official line on the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), former Madhya Pradesh Minister and senior BJP leader Gaurishankar Bisen has demanded OPS’ implementation even if it meant his expulsion from the party. The statement comes at a time when the State has already entered campaign mode and the Congress has promised the implementation of the OPS in a few other States it rules. The BJP, it is widely understood, is not in favour of the implementation.

Cheetah translocation to India result of South Africa’s changed eco laws under Mandela

The translocation of 12 cheetahs to India from South Africa on Saturday could be made possible because of changed eco laws after Nelson Mandela was elected President. Before that, India had ended all relations with South Africa for nearly four decades as it led the international fight against apartheid.

Top U.S., China diplomats meet amid tensions over balloon

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Saturday with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in the first high-level contact between the two countries since the U.S. shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon two weeks ago. Both officials held the talks in Munich, where they were attending an international security conference. Mr. Blinken had cancelled a trip to Beijing earlier this month due to the balloon incident.

Carter Center: Former President Jimmy Carter in hospice care

The Carter Center, a charity created by the 98-year-old former President Jimmy Carter, said that he has entered home hospice care. Mr. Carter, a Democrat, became the 39th U.S. President when he defeated former President Gerald R. Ford in 1976. He served a single term and was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980.

Women’s T20 World Cup | India lose by 11 runs to England, suffer first defeat

Medium pacer Renuka Singh’s fifer and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana’s fine half-century went in vain as India lost to England by 11 runs to suffer their first defeat in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Saturday.