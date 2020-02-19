Morning digest: Trump’s visit may seal helicopter deal, J&K panchayat bypolls put off, and more

The deal for 24 MH-60R Multi-Role Helicopters (MRH) for the Navy, which is likely to be announced during the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump, is lined up for the final approval of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday, official sources said.

With just 242.25 acres of land under industry in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory administration is wooing investors by opening up a 6,000-acre land bank for setting up multiplexes, processing units, food parks, film production centres, schools, Information Technology parks and medical complexes.

The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 2,000 on February 19 after 136 more people died, with the number of new cases falling for a second straight day, according to the National Health Commission. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 74,185.

The International Co-operation Review Group (ICRG) of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Tuesday recommended that Pakistan be retained on the “Grey List”, given its failure to completely implement the 27-point action plan to check terror financing.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has issued eviction notice to more than 40 slum houses located 1.5 km from the newly-built Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad where the Namaste Trump event will be held on February 24.

The by-elections to over 12,000 panchayat seats in Jammu and Kashmir have been deferred for three weeks following “credible inputs from the law enforcement agencies”. The by-elections were to be held from March 5 to 20 in eight phases, based on party lines.

Kerala’s leading social worker Aswathy Jwala, who founded the Jwala Foundation that provides food and shelter to the displaced and the elderly, has launched her hunger strike at the Sharaniyavas slum where the Ahmedabad civic body has built a 600-metre wall apparently to hide slums from U.S. President Donald Trump’s sight during his Ahmedabad visit on February 24.

Disruption in supply of raw materials from China due to the coronavirus outbreak could have a serious impact on several Indian industries, especially the pharma sector, industry leaders told Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a consultation on the issue on Tuesday.

An Assam-based insurgent group of Karbis, which signed a ceasefire agreement with the Centre, has demanded that the Bodos in the hill areas not be given the Scheduled Tribe status as it will affect the “identity of the Karbis”.

A religious leader from Gujarat has said that menstruating women who cook food for their husbands will be reborn as dogs in their next life, while men consuming food prepared by women having their periods will be reborn as bullocks.

Gross box office receipts crossed the ₹10,000 crore mark for the first time in 2019, making it a historic year for cinema in India, according to Mumbai-based media consulting firm Ormax Media’s Indian Box Office Report 2019.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday dismissed a veteran, once a close adviser who until recently managed Moscow's relations with war-torn Ukraine.

Roger Stone, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, lost his bid to delay his sentencing, a federal judge said on Tuesday. Stone is due to be sentenced on Thursday after he was found guilty in November of seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

Champions League holders Liverpool will need to summon another famous European comeback at Anfield next month after they were beaten 1-0 away to Atletico Madrid in their last-16 first leg on Tuesday.