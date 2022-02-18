India and the United Arab Emirates will sign the first-ever bilateral Free Trade Agreement between the two countries on Friday. File | Photo Credit: PTI

February 18, 2022 08:02 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Singapore PM’s speech uncalled for, says India

Taking a stern view of a speech in parliament made by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, where he criticised the decline of “Nehru’s India” to the present, where Indian Members of Parliament face “criminal charges”, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, on Thursday. The comments were “raised” by officials with Mr. Wong, according to government sources, who said Mr. Lee’s comments were “uncalled for” and “unacceptable”.

Tamil Nadu says ‘no’ in Supreme Court to neutrino observatory project

Indian Neutrino Observatory project site at Pottipuram | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Tamil Nadu has made clear to the Supreme Court that it does not want the Indian Neutrino Observatory (INO) to be set up in a sensitive ecological zone in the Western Ghats at great cost to wildlife, biodiversity, and by ignoring the local opposition and public agitations to the project. The State said the project would be a source of distress to the shy tigers and cause “enormous” irreversible damage to the already bogged down Western Ghats.

India again backs ‘security interests of all countries’ at UNSC

At a meeting at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) called by Russia to discuss the Ukraine crisis, on the seventh anniversary of the Minsk II ceasefire agreement, India called for a diplomatic solution to the tensions. “India has been in touch with all concerned parties. It is our considered view that the issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue,” India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, T.S. Tirumurti told the Security Council. Hours earlier, U.S. diplomat Donald Lu had said that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had held frank discussions on Russia and Ukraine. India is trying to balance its interests, given its strong relationship with both the U.S. and Russia. On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden had said that Russia could invade Ukraine “within the next several days”.

Advertising

Advertising

India, UAE to sign trade pact today

India and the United Arab Emirates will sign the first ever bilateral Free Trade Agreement between the two countries on Friday. The FTA — Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) — is expected to be in focus during a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan. A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said the summit will provide both the leaders an opportunity to discuss “bilateral cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest”.

Emails between former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna & ‘yogi’, a coded puzzle for investigators

Investigators examining the email exchanges between Chitra Ramkrishna, controversial former MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and an unidentified ‘yogi’, suspect the two may have been using a code. The emails, which show that a ‘yogi’ was guiding Ms. Ramkrishna to run the NSE, have several paragraphs that seem out of place. For example, in February 2017, the guru wrote to Ms. Ramkrishna, “Keep bags ready I am planning to travel to Seychelles next month, will try if you can come with me before Kanchan goes to London with Kanchana and Barghava and you to New Zealand with two children. ‘HK is a preferred transit or Singapore for onward journey.’ In case you need help, pl let me know Seshu will do the needful.”

Environment Ministry notifies guidelines on EPR for plastic packaging

Taking forward the clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eliminate single-use plastics, the Environment Ministry has notified comprehensive guidelines on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for plastic packaging, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday. Announcing the notification of the new Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2022 through social media late on Thursday night, Mr. Yadav said the guidelines provide a framework to strengthen the circular economy of plastic packaging waste and promote alternatives to plastic.

Conviction rate in human trafficking cases declining

Details of the conviction of cases involving human trafficking shared in Parliament earlier this month points out that the conviction rate in human trafficking cases has been declining over the past four years. The number of Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTU) in the country has increased to 696. AHTUs are specialised investigation units with the law enforcement that were created upon the directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2008, by State governments in their respective States.

Why was Khalid produced in handcuffs, Delhi court asks police chief

A local court has asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to file an inquiry report after noting that former JNU student leader Umar Khalid was produced before a court in the Delhi riots ‘larger conspiracy’ case in handcuffs despite previous orders against the same. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat passed the order on Thursday after Mr. Khalid’s counsel Trideep Pais moved an application stating that his client was produced before the court by police officers of lock-up, Karkardooma courts, in handcuffs despite two contrary orders being passed by two different courts.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar seeks talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

In an attempt to break the ice between them, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for an interaction. “Hon’ble CM Mamata Banerjee has been urged to make it convenient for an interaction at Raj Bhavan anytime during the week ahead as lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to a constitutional stalemate which we both are ordained by our oath to avert,” Mr. Dhankhar said on Twitter.

Politics of opposing Indian culture won't work anymore, says U.P. Dy CM Dinesh Sharma

Politics of opposing Indian culture will not work anymore, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Thursday as he hit out at Opposition parties for dividing people on caste and communal lines. He alleged that the Opposition leaders, who were earlier against the culture of the country, are now wearing ' janeu' (sacred thread) over their clothes, visiting temples and reciting Hanuman Chalisa, as he credited the BJP for bringing about this change in the last five years.

Rajnath senses ‘winds of change’ in Punjab, says people won’t allow ‘loot tantra’ to go on

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said "winds of change are sweeping" Punjab with the people yearning to bring the BJP-led alliance to power and put an end to the "loot tantra" in the State. He also slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his 'U.P., Bihar de bhaiya' remark, alleging that the Congress wants to "disintegrate the country".

U.S. challenges Russia to make unequivocal statement against invading Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken challenged Russia on Thursday to make an unequivocal statement that it would not invade Ukraine and to back it up by pulling back troops. At a UN Security Council meeting on the Ukraine crisis, the top U.S. diplomat laid out in detail how Russia could fabricate an excuse for invading its neighbour. If it seeks peace, "the Russian government can announce today with no qualification of equivocation or deflection, that Russia will not invade Ukraine, stated plainly to the world," Mr. Blinken said.

"And then demonstrate it by sending your troops, your tanks, your planes, back to their barracks," Mr. Blinken added.

Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules

Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices, a judge ruled Thursday. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Mr. Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to comply with subpoenas issued in December by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

U.S., Saudi officials discuss managing market pressures from possible Russian invasion

U.S. officials held discussions with Saudi Arabia about a “collaborative approach” to managing potential market pressures stemming from a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Thursday.

India vs West Indies, 2nd T20 | Bishnoi’s entry augments India’s edge as it looks to sew up series

The way young Bishnoi overcame a few initial gaffes and delivered big in the opening T20I was admirable. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Skipper Rohit’s handling of the leg-spinner is as much a good augury for the home team as his success; Pollard’s men will be determined to get their act together in the second T20