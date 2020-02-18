Morning digest: Telcos pay ₹14,697 crore to DoT, FATF to review Pakistan's status today, and more

Telecom services providers including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Group on Monday cumulatively deposited ₹14,697 crore as part payment of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

As officials from the International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) of the 39-member Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meet in Paris on Tuesday to discuss the risk rating for Pakistan and Iran, India plans to raise the repeated “politicisation” of the process by Pakistan, which is aiming to avoid being “blacklisted” by the group for its actions on countering terrorism.

With no significant movement on the India-U.S. trade negotiations yet, officials are considering taking even a modest trade deal off the table when U.S. President Donald Trump visits India on February 24-25, sources privy to the talks said.

The Supreme Court verdict on Monday granting permanent commission (PC) and command positions for women officers is a watershed moment and success “against stereotypical mindset and attitude,” said Aishwarya Bhati, senior advocate and a counsel representing the officers.

Groundwater as well as river water in the western Bengal basin has high concentrations of pesticides and toxic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH), a study authored by a group of scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur has revealed.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the government why it was “holding back” recommendations for appointments to various High Courts even after reiteration by the Collegium.

Manchester United threw open the race for the final Champions League qualification spots in the Premier League by beating fourth-place Chelsea 2-0 thanks to headers by Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire on Monday.

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton and footballer Lionel Messi were declared joint winners of the prestigious Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award at a glittering ceremony on Monday.

Democratic White House contenders Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg stepped up their attacks on each other on Monday, with Mr. Sanders accusing the media mogul of trying to buy the election and Mr. Bloomberg saying the senator and his fervent supporters were hurting the party.

More than 300 Americans who had been stuck on a cruise ship affected by the coronavirus were back in the United States on Monday, flown to U.S. military bases for two more weeks of quarantine after spending the previous 14 days docked in Japan.