Morning digest: Godhra train burning case accused held after 19 years; President Kovind removes Kiran Bedi as Puducherry L-G, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Rafiq Bhatuk, an alleged key conspirator in the 2002 Godhra train burning case, has been arrested by police. He was on the run for as many as 19 years before being arrested from Godhra.

Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan has been given the additional charge of the Union Territory until regular arrangements are made. The Rashtrapati Bhavan statement didn’t specify any reason behind Ms. Bedi’s removal as LG of poll-bound Puducherry.

Videos released by the Army on Tuesday show People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops dismantling tents and bunkers and moving equipment in vehicles. Infantry troops could be seen moving out on foot as well as long convoys of vehicles with stores and troops as part of the disengagement agreement.

The study material for the examination includes claims that cow dung is used as protection against radiation in nuclear centres in India and Russia, and protected Bhopal residents from the gas leak. It claims a link between cow slaughter and earthquakes and posits that Jersey cows are lazy and give poor quality milk, while indigenous cow milk is yellow, because it has traces of gold.

The new farm laws were “duly discussed and debated” in Parliament before being passed, said the High Commission of India in the U.K. in an unusual “open letter” to a British lawmaker.

Publicly available content of the ‘toolkit’, which led to the arrest of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, does not disclose sedition, former Supreme Court judge Justice Deepak Gupta told The Hindu in a phone interaction on Tuesday.

Farmer union leaders hope that large mobilisation for a countrywide rail roko protest on Friday will prove a turning point in their demands for the Centre to repeal three farm reform laws and give them a legal guarantee for remunerative prices.

Five WIHG researchers travelled to the disaster site and later undertook aerial surveys right upto the vicinity of the Raunthi glacier, near the Nandadevi biosphere reserve, in the Himalayas.

In an apparent bid to displace a Chinese company that had won the contract to install renewable energy systems in three small islands off Jaffna Peninsula in northern Sri Lanka, India has offered a grant of $12 million to execute it, Colombo-based media reported.

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe fired in a stunning hat-trick as his side overcame the absence of Neymar to thrash Barcelona 4-1 away in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday to move within full view of the last eight.

Captain Virat Kohli called it the perfect game after India cruised to a 317-run win over England and levelled the four-Test series 1-1 here on Tuesday. “Our application with the bat was outstanding. The conditions were challenging for both sides, but we showed more application with the bat,” Kohli told the host broadcaster after the match.