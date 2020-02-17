Morning digest: India rejects U.N. chief’s Kashmir mediation offer; Jaish-e-Mohammed has a free run in Pakistan, say officials, and more

India rejects U.N. chief Antonio Guterres’ Kashmir mediation offer
The government has rejected the latest offer by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, saying that it would only discuss the matter bilaterally.
Jaish-e-Mohammed has a free run in Pakistan, say officials
U.N.-designated terrorist and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar has been kept out of public view by Pakistan to evade further sanctions of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). However, the outfit continues to raise funds and indulge in terror activities, according to enforcement agencies.
Coronavirus: death toll in China reaches 1,765, says govt.
The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,700 on Monday after 100 more people died in hard-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.
People talk of a fear factor depressing investment but Budget doesn’t address it: Montek Singh Ahluwalia
Fear factor, a cumbersome tax regime and tax laws criminalising defaults have depressed private investments, noted economist and former Planning Commission chief Montek Singh Ahluwalia said on Sunday.
Manmohan Singh asked me if he should quit post Rahul Gandhi ordinance row: Montek Singh Ahluwalia
After the Rahul Gandhi ordinance-trashing episode of 2013, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh asked Montek Singh Ahluwalia whether he thought he should resign, the former Deputy Chairman of the now-defunct Planning Commission said.
Airtel, Vodafone Idea to pay AGR dues on February 17
Telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices are likely to make payment for adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues on Monday to avoid stringent punitive action from the Telecom Department, according to an official source.
It will be ‘Namaste Trump’ at Ahmedabad’s Motera stadium
From “Kem Chho Trump” to “Namaste President Trump”, now the mega event at Ahmedabad’s Motera stadium will be called “Namaste Trump”, in which U.S. President Donald Trump and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing around 1.25 lakh people on February 24.
COVID-19 | Americans disembark from virus-hit cruise; China says new cases slow
American passengers were taken off a cruise liner on Sunday to fly home after being quarantined for two weeks off Japan, while China said the rate of new coronavirus cases had slowed, calling that proof its steps to fight the outbreak were working.
Special officers to monitor anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Tamil Nadu
In the wake of Statewide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens, Chief Minister Edapaddi K. Palaniswami on Sunday held a meeting with Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, DGP J. K. Tripathy and others to review the law and order situation.
Education and affluence drive families to divorce, says Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on February 16 said the cases of divorce are found more in “educated and affluent” families nowadays as education and affluence brings arrogance along, which results in families falling apart.
India to play D/N Test at Adelaide, says Ganguly
Test cricket will be the top priority for Sourav Ganguly and his team of administrators in the upcoming season. Ganguly, as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has finalised a series of measures to attract spectators to watch Test cricket.
Premier League | Lacazette ends goal drought as Arsenal crush Newcastle 4-0
Substitute Alexandre Lacazette ended his goal drought as Arsenal secured their first Premier League win since New Year's Day with a 4-0 victory over Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.