Morning digest: India rejects U.N. chief’s Kashmir mediation offer; Jaish-e-Mohammed has a free run in Pakistan, say officials, and more

The government has rejected the latest offer by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, saying that it would only discuss the matter bilaterally.

U.N.-designated terrorist and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar has been kept out of public view by Pakistan to evade further sanctions of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). However, the outfit continues to raise funds and indulge in terror activities, according to enforcement agencies.

The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped past 1,700 on Monday after 100 more people died in hard-hit Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Fear factor, a cumbersome tax regime and tax laws criminalising defaults have depressed private investments, noted economist and former Planning Commission chief Montek Singh Ahluwalia said on Sunday.

After the Rahul Gandhi ordinance-trashing episode of 2013, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh asked Montek Singh Ahluwalia whether he thought he should resign, the former Deputy Chairman of the now-defunct Planning Commission said.

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices are likely to make payment for adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues on Monday to avoid stringent punitive action from the Telecom Department, according to an official source.

From “Kem Chho Trump” to “Namaste President Trump”, now the mega event at Ahmedabad’s Motera stadium will be called “Namaste Trump”, in which U.S. President Donald Trump and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing around 1.25 lakh people on February 24.

American passengers were taken off a cruise liner on Sunday to fly home after being quarantined for two weeks off Japan, while China said the rate of new coronavirus cases had slowed, calling that proof its steps to fight the outbreak were working.

In the wake of Statewide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens, Chief Minister Edapaddi K. Palaniswami on Sunday held a meeting with Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, DGP J. K. Tripathy and others to review the law and order situation.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on February 16 said the cases of divorce are found more in “educated and affluent” families nowadays as education and affluence brings arrogance along, which results in families falling apart.

Test cricket will be the top priority for Sourav Ganguly and his team of administrators in the upcoming season. Ganguly, as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has finalised a series of measures to attract spectators to watch Test cricket.

Substitute Alexandre Lacazette ended his goal drought as Arsenal secured their first Premier League win since New Year's Day with a 4-0 victory over Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.