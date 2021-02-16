Morning digest: Chinese troops pull back from Finger 4, White House issues statement on row over using Kamala Harris' name for commercial activities, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Chinese troops had built up heavy defences and structures between Finger 8 to Finger 4 including fortified gun positions on the ridgelines of Finger 4 overlooking Indian positions. The Indian Army also set up positions around the Finger 4 in end August.

Reacting to news reports including in the Los Angeles Times of growing concern over Vice-President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris using her aunt’s name to promote her business and brand, the White House said the Vice-President and her family will uphold “the highest ethical standards”, adding that her name should not be used in any commercial activities to suggest an endorsement.

The Delhi Police on Monday said Non-bailable warrants (NBWs) have been issued against Mumbai- based advocate Nikita Jacob and her associate, Shantanu Muluk, who, along with arrested activist Disha Ravi, allegedly created the toolkit document being investigated by police and shared it.

Political leaders opposed to the ruling BJP have condemned the arrest of 22-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi, saying it has grave implications for free speech and democracy.

Wheelchair bound Prof. G.N. Saibaba, who is 90% physically disabled and has tested positive for COVID-19, has been sent back to the anda cell (solitary confinement) at the Nagpur central jail after being taken to the Government Medical College, Nagpur.

Surveys conducted in the A&N Islands over the past three decades have shown that the populations here could be among the most important colonies of the Leatherback globally. There is concern now, however, that at least three key nesting beaches — two on Little Andaman Island and one on Great Nicobar Island — are under threat due to mega “development” plans announced in recent months.

A fossil find dating back to an era regarded as the precursor to the explosion of life on earth during the Cambrian period puts India firmly on the map for studies of the Ediacaran era along with Australia and Russia.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday said the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project was in the final stages despite delays due to various challenges.

The trade deficit was estimated at $14.54 billion, almost 5% lower than the $15.3 billion recorded in January 2020.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila said in a statement that Israel bore “full responsibility” for blocking the shipment of 2,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine that were acquired by the PA, which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Now acquitted in his second Senate impeachment trial, Donald Trump is preparing for the next phase of his post-presidency life. He is expected to re-emerge from a self-imposed hibernation at his club in Palm Beach, Florida, and is eyeing ways to reassert his power.

India, riding on Ashwin’s 106 and skipper Virat Kohli’s 62, set England a daunting target of 482 on the third day of the second Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.