Morning digest: Child rights panel chief ‘unaware of police brutalities on children’, women in Chennai lead protests against CAA, and more

Child rights panel chief ‘unaware of police brutalities on children’
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairman Priyank Kanoongo has said he has no information of illegal detention of children in jails or abuse by policemen either in Uttar Pradesh or anywhere in the country.
Inspired by Shaheen Bagh, women in Chennai lead protests against Citizenship Amendment Act
The violence in Washermanpet late on February 14 might just have created a Shaheen Bagh-like situation in Chennai where hundreds of women began an indefinite protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) on Saturday.
UN official says airstrikes kill over 30 civilians in Yemen
Strikes killed more than 30 civilians in a mountainous northern Yemeni province on Saturday, the U.N. humanitarian chief for the country said, calling the attack “shocking.”
Mired in exam scams, it’s testing times for Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu has seen a string of cases of exam fraud in recent times. The TNPSC scam — the latest to rock the State — may have not even come to light if not for the suspicions raised by a few candidates. Moreover, with fraudsters employing increasingly innovative methods to game the system, investigators have their work cut out.
Air India aircraft damaged as pilot forces early takeoff
The fuselage of an Air India aircraft was damaged on Saturday when its pilot lifted the plane to avoid hitting a person and a jeep that had suddenly come on the Pune airport runway during takeoff, an official said.
Actor Sidharth Shukla wins ‘Bigg Boss 13’
Actor Sidharth Shukla on Sunday beat nemesis Asim Riaz to emerge as the winner of reality show “Bigg Boss” Season 13.
ISRO to launch an unprecedented 10 earth imaging satellites
The country will send up an unusually large number of 10 earth observation (EO) satellites during 2020-21, according to the latest annual report of the Indian Space Research Organisation for 2019-20. On a quick look, such a pre-ponderence of the EO launches is unprecedented and includes new categories such as the first Geo Imaging Satellite, GISAT-1.
Varanasi rickshaw-puller receives letter from PM Modi
A rickshaw-puller in Varanasi was overjoyed to receive a letter from Narendra Modi after he had sent the Prime Minister an invitation to his daughter’s wedding.
Tamil Nadu achieves drop in maternal mortality
Tamil Nadu’s Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has dipped to 57 per one lakh live births in 2019 according to the State Health Management Information System (HMIS) data.
Premier League | Mane strikes late as Liverpool edge Norwich 1-0
Liverpool's Sadio Mane marked his return from injury with a late goal to crack Norwich City's resistance and secure a 1-0 win on Saturday to extend his side's Premier League lead to 25 points.