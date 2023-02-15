Morning Digest | Anti-encroachment drive in J&K halted after Centre steps in; Wholesale inflation eased to 4.7% in January, and more

February 15, 2023 07:26 am | Updated 07:26 am IST

Anti-encroachment drive in J&K halted after Centre steps in

The month-long anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir to retrieve government land has been halted following an intervention by the Union Home Ministry, a government source told The Hindu.

Mizoram Assembly adopts resolution opposing any move to implement Uniform Civil Code

The Mizoram Assembly on February 14 unanimously adopted an official resolution opposing any move to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

Army looking at around 80 deals estimated at ₹15,000 crore through emergency procurements: Army Chief

The Army, which is currently executing the 4th tranche of Emergency Procurements, has identified around 80 deals, roughly valued at ₹15,000 crore, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said on Tuesday. On the helicopter front, he said the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), which the Army just inducted, is more versatile in terms of its maneuverability and light weight and so is most suited for the mountains.

Of 19 plotters of Pulwama attack, only four are on the run: J&K police

Jaish-e-Muhammad’s (JeM) four militants — Masood Azhar, his brother Abdul Rauf Azhar, Ammar Alvi and Ashiq Nengroo — are the only on-the-run militants among the 19 others who plotted the 2019 attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, which left 40 CRPF personnel dead, according to the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Need larger Bench to examine ‘impartiality’ of Speakers under Tenth Schedule: Uddhav Thackeray to Constitution Bench

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said in the Supreme Court that the “artful” dodges legislators employ to subvert the Tenth Schedule (anti-defection law) to bring down governments in crucial States and the “sweeping discretion” available to Speakers in deciding cases of disqualification of legislators need a relook by a larger Bench of seven judges.

Wholesale inflation eased to 4.7% in January

India’s wholesale price inflation cooled further in January to a two-year low of 4.73% from 4.95% in December, thanks to a slight decline in manufactured products’ price rise as well as fuel and power inflation, even as the pace of inflation in food and primary articles hardened sequentially.

Dalit student death | IIT-Bombay denies charges made by Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle

While no steps can be 100% effective, discrimination by students, if at all it occurs, is an exception, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay, said on February 14 in a statement refuting charges of institutional failure to create safe spaces levelled by the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle (APPSC) after an 18-year-old Dalit student, Darshan Solanki, allegedly died by suicide on Sunday afternoon.

Tension in U.P. village after two die during demolition drive

Unrest gripped the Madauli panchayat under the Rura police station area of ​​Kanpur Dehat after a tragic incident in which a 44-year-old woman and her 20-year-old daughter died during an anti-encroachment drive. The Opposition has alleged that atrocities and injustice have peaked under the BJP rule. The family of the victims accused the officials of deliberately setting their house on fire leading to deaths. Additional police forces are stationed in the area and the Kanpur police registered a case against more than 12 people, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) on a complaint by the victims’ family and detained a few accused.

Campaign for Tripura Assembly election ends, Chief Electoral Officer assures full security

The high voltage campaign for the Tripura Assembly election ended at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The district administrations have enforced Section 144 of the Cr.PC during night as a precautionary measure to conduct free and peaceful election on February 16.

Adani Group says faces no refinancing risk or liquidity issues; Adani Enterprises turns Q3 profit of ₹820 crore

Adani Group flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL) on Tuesday said group companies faced no material refinancing risk, or near-term liquidity issues in the wake of “allegations made by a short seller on the parent and some other entities of the Adani Group” and termed the recent rout in its stock prices as “temporary market volatility”.

Ukraine seeks warplanes at NATO talks, allies fret over ammo

Ukraine on Tuesday renewed its appeal to Western countries for fighter jets to help frustrate Moscow’s invasion, but the United States and its NATO allies and partners are more concerned about Kyiv’s needs for large amounts of ammunition as the war with Russia is set to enter its second year.