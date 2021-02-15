Morning digest: Only one in ten healthcare workers inoculated with second dose of COVID-19 vaccine; Omar, Farooq Abdullah placed under house arrest, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Only about one in 10, or about 23,628 healthcare-workers inoculated themselves with the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on February 13, according to data from the Health Ministry.

Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old climate activist, was on Sunday remanded in custody of the Delhi police for five days after she was arrested from Bengaluru for allegedly sharing with Greta Thunberg a “toolkit” related to the farmers’ protests.

Omar Abdullah said the restrictions were placed “without any explanation”.

None of the 26 departments in IIT Bombay managed to fill seats reserved for Scheduled Tribe students in Ph.D. programmes between 2015 to 2019, according to data obtained through Right to Information queries.

In the last year of its mission to double farmers income, the Centre admits that no actual assessment of farm income has been carried out since 2013.

All Central government employees must attend office on all working days, according to a new order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, bringing to an end most of the exemptions allowed during the pandemic.

Researchers have discovered three fossils of the earliest known living animal — the 550-million-year-old ‘Dickinsonia’ — on the roof of the Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, about 40 km from Bhopal.

The vote by 43 of the 50 Republican Senators to acquit Mr. Trump on the charge of inciting last month’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, with only seven voting for conviction, highlights just how powerful a grip he has on the party he remade in his image over the past five years.

West Brom, who need a remarkable turnaround to avoid relegation, stunned their visitors with a second-minute goal from on-loan Senegalese striker Mbaye Diagne who beat defender Victor Lindelof to head home.

After bundling out England for 134 — R. Ashwin scalped five — and gaining a mammoth first innings lead of 195, India further consolidated. The host was 54 for one at stumps on the second day of the second Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.