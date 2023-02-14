Morning Digest | Virtual court technology is here to stay: CJI Chandrachud; China says more than 10 U.S. balloons flew in its airspace, and more

February 14, 2023 07:24 am | Updated 07:27 am IST

Virtual court technology is here to stay, now and forever: CJI Chandrachud

Virtual court technology is here to stay “now and forever” and the Chief Justices of High Courts, who have shut down online court hearings post-pandemic, are duty bound to “fall in line and come on board”, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said on February 13, 2023.

Draft Bill vests powers entirely in Geological Survey of India, say experts

A draft Bill, aimed at protecting India’s geological heritage that includes fossils, sedimentary rocks, and natural structures, has raised alarm in India’s geo-sciences and palaeontology community.

ICHR not rewriting history, but filling gaps: Education Minister

The Indian Council of Historical Research has no plans of “rewriting” history but is filling “gaps” by incorporating all major personalities and events which are not part of history books, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.

Adani soothes investors, says group’s plans on track

Amidst continuing slide in its stocks, the embattled Adani Group sought to assure that the group entities have “cash-generating assets” and its “plans are on track” ruling out that the current market rout of its listed companies have derailed their plans.

Responsibility of rehabilitation lies with State: Railway Minister

On the issue of the threat of eviction looming large over 70,000 people in Haldwani in Uttarakhand, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that housing is a State subject and responsibility for providing alternative sites for rehabilitation or resettlement as well as bearing cost of the same vests with the State governments or urban local bodies.

Why can’t govt. agree to a JPC on Adani issue, asks Congress

The Congress on Monday asked why the Narendra Modi government cannot agree to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe the Hindenburg Research report’s allegations against the Adani Group if it could agree to set up a committee before the Supreme Court.

Lok Sabha goes into month-long recess, to meet again on March 13

The Lok Sabha went into a month-long recess after it adjourned on Monday evening and will meet again on March 13. The first part of the Budget session started with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of Parliament on January 31 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response to a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

Russian unwillingness to leave Ukraine is the real problem: Jens Plötner

Russia’s unwillingness to exit from its “neighbouring country” was responsible for prolonging of the Ukrainian crisis, Jens Plötner said. The Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is on a visit to India. Dr. Plötner on Monday met his Indian counterpart, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, and said India has an “important voice” in resolving the year-long crisis.

₹86,912 crore released as GST compensation payable to all States up to May 31, 2022: Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that a total of ₹86,912 crore had been released towards Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation payable to all States up to May 31, 2022, but it had been delayed for some States due to the non-availability of the Accountant General’s (AG) authenticated certificate.

China says more than 10 U.S. balloons flew in its airspace

China on Monday said more than 10 U.S. high-altitude balloons have flown in its airspace during the past year without its permission, following Washington’s accusation that Beijing operates a fleet of surveillance balloons around the world.

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Saudi Arabia will send its first-ever woman astronaut on a space mission later this year, state media has reported, in the latest move to revamp the kingdom's ultra-conservative image. Rayyana Barnawi will join fellow Saudi male astronaut Ali Al-Qarni on a mission to the International Space Station (ISS) "during the second quarter of 2023", the official Saudi Press Agency said on Sunday.