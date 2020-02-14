Morning digest: Cloud over trade talks as U.S. official puts off trip, SC to hear Omar Abdullah's sister's plea today, and more

U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer has put off his trip to India this week, at least two official sources said, amid signs that the India-U.S. trade talks have hit a rough patch just ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit.

Sara Abdullah Pilot’s petition challenging the booking of her brother and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah under the Public Safety Act (PSA) is listed before a Bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee on February 14.

Days before U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to India, four Senators, who have described themselves as “longtime friends of India”, have written to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asking for an assessment of the situation in Kashmir as well as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC).

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar exchanged sharp messages on social media on Thursday with Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh, after the Minister praised a book for arguing that Jawaharlal Nehru had planned to exclude Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from the first post-independence Cabinet.

Twenty-five Ambassadors, on the second day of their visit to J&K, met several senior officials, Army officers and groups supporting the revocation of Article 370 and the introduction of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Jammu.

From resurfacing roads and planting palm trees along the streets to building a wall apparently to hide slums, the Gujarat government is pulling out all the stops to impress U.S. President Donald Trump, who will be the city’s guest for a few hours on February 24.

The arrest of terror mastermind Hafiz Saeed by Pakistan is part of Islamabad’s long-pending international obligation, a government source said. The statement indicates that South Block would prefer Pakistan to take more verifiable actions against terror outfits and individuals.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday declared as “illegal” the order passed by the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner imposing Section 144 of the Code of Civil Procedure (Cr.PC) from December 19 to 21, 2019, ahead of a series of pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rallies.

The entire State machinery of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh “led from the top, acted with grave prejudice and perpetrated violence targeting one particular community, the State’s Muslim population” during the clampdown on those demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a group of activists alleged on Thursday.

