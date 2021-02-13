Morning digest: Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 in Tajikistan jolts north India; COVID-19 vaccination for people over 50 years from March, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck Tajikistan at around 10:30 p.m. IST on Friday, according to an early report from India's National Centre for Seismology

The population above 50 years of age, and people with co-morbidities in the 20 to 50 years age group are scheduled to start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from March onwards, said All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria on Friday, while answering questions related to the COVID-19 vaccination drive. He was speaking at an interactive programme organised by the Health Ministry.

Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe applicants are half as likely to get selected for a Ph.D. programme at leading IITs in the country as aspirants from the General Category (GC) are.

In separate incidents, two people were killed by tigers in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana in a span of just 20 days in November last year. While the tiger population has increased, habitats have diminished leading to more man-animal conflicts, reports Swathi Vadlamudi

The barrister best known for heading the United Nations' special investigative team looking into Islamic State crimes in Iraq.

Lawyers for Donald Trump opened his impeachment defense on Friday by strenuously denying he played any role in inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, blasting the case against him as politically motivated “hatred” and part of a years-long Democratic “witch hunt.”

Hours after his dramatic resignation on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi speaks to The Hindu on the reasons for his exit from the Trinamool Congress.

The rescue operation at the Tapovan hydel project tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli continued unabated on Friday, following confirmation that there was no immediate danger of water level increasing in the Rishi Ganga and Dhauli Ganga rivers due to the formation of a lake upstream.

The interval of the serpentine thriller in Chennai, with several twists, will soon be over with the start of the second Test at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. And this match at Chepauk will have an audience. As much as 50% of the stadium will be occupied. And spectators will lend the game colour and character.

The unfolding situation in Myanmar was discussed on February 8 during the first telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden, said an official of the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday told the Lok Sabha that just as independence of the judiciary is a part of the basic structure of the Constitution, the principle of separation of powers is also a part of that basic structure.

Scientists continue to be uncertain about the downstream impact of a pool of water that is building up at the spot in the Rishiganga river from where the avalanche on Sunday first struck Raini village, destroying a hydroelectric plant as well as damaging and trapping workers in the Tapovan dam downstream.