Morning digest: RTI query shows ₹81.67 cr. worth electoral bonds sold before Delhi polls; Rajya Sabha records 96% productivity, and more

In the run up to the Delhi assembly elections, 139 electoral bonds worth ₹81.67 crore were sold by various branches of the SBI, according to the response to an RTI query filed by Commodore Lokesh Batra (Retd.)

In the first phase of the budget session, the Rajya Sabha recorded 96% productivity with 155 members getting a chance to speak in a largely disruption-free session with a loss of only 96 minutes in its scheduled nine sittings.

The Supreme Court has made it clear that the police have no right to detain children in conflict with law in a lockup or a jail. A juvenile in conflict with law, if apprehended, has to be placed immediately under the care of the special juvenile police unit or a designated child welfare officer. The child has to be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Two Indian crew on board a cruise ship off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Wednesday as authorities confirmed that 174 people have been infected with the deadly disease.

The Delhi police arrested one of the accused within a few hours after a group of assailants allegedly fired at the open car of Naresh Yadav, Aam Aadmi Party MLA for Mehrauli, on Tuesday.

Twenty five foreign Ambassadors arrived here on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation after the Centre’s August 5 decision to revoke the erstwhile State’s special status. This is the second such trip in just 33 days.

On February 11, the World Health Organization officially announced COVID-19 as the name for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. This comes more than 40 days after WHO was alerted by China about a cluster of pneumonia-like cases seen in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Pesticides Management Bill, 2020, which, the government claims, will regulate the business of pesticides and compensate farmers in case of losses from the use of spurious agro chemicals.

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp said on February 12 it has amassed 2 billion users, becoming the second social media platform in the world to hit that milestone.

Once Rohingya refugees complete their jail term after being caught as illegal immigrants, they cannot be kept in prison, said Calcutta High Court. The refugees will have to be taken to a safe place, said the lawyer of four Rohingya petitioners who have completed their jail term in 2018.

The laws that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to implement are “not just against one community but against the entire Constitution, and poor people”, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Wednesday in Azamgarh in the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi on Wednesday protested outside a trial court premises here over the delay in hanging of the four convicts in the gang rape and murder case of her daughter.

Leander Paes, partnering Australian Matthew Ebden, unfurled his full bag of tricks to record a 7-6(2), 6-4 win over Zhang Zhizhen and Blaz Rola in the first round of the $1,62,000 Bengaluru Open ATP Tennis Challenger here on Wednesday.

Indian paceman Ishant Sharma will undergo a fitness test at Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy (NCA) on February 15. If the 31-year-old seamer gets through the physical examination, he will join the team in time for the first Test against New Zealand beginning in Wellington.

