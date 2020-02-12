Morning digest: AAP sweeps Delhi with 62 seats, WHO names deadly virus from China 'COVID-19' as death toll rises to 1,110, and more

Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were voted back to power with a massive mandate in the Delhi Assembly election as the party won 62 seats in the 70-member House.

The UN health agency on February 11 announced that "COVID-19" will be the official name of the deadly virus from China, saying the disease represented a "very grave threat" for the world but there was a "realistic chance" of stopping it.

The number of fatalities from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 1,110 nationwide on February 12 after hard-hit Hubei province reported 94 new deaths.

A person was killed after some unidentified people opened fire at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy in southwest Delhi’s Kishangarh village late on February 11 night, police said.

The number of people who died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in the country increased by almost 62% from 68 in 2018 to 110 in 2019, according to a reply given by the Social Justice and Empowerment (SJE) Ministry to the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s maiden visit to India will start on February 24 at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and the inauguration of the new Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world.

A petition filed by the sister of the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Sara Abdullah Pilot, is scheduled to be heard by a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice N.V. Ramana on February 12. She has approached the court against the government's move to charge him under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

The CBI on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in a case of alleged bribery against its former second-in-command Rakesh Asthana and others, giving a clean chit to him and another official. “The chargesheet has been filed against accused Manoj Prasad. The investigation has not revealed any role of public servants. Responses to the letters rogatory sent overseas are still awaited,” said a CBI official.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) lost the two seats of Burari and Sangam Vihar that the party had contested in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Delhi Assembly election, but the overall result is likely to provide a reason for Mr. Kumar to smile.

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court for a review of its February 7 judgment reiterating the settled law that an individual cannot claim reservation in promotion as a fundamental right.