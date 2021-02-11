Morning digest: India, China agree to return to pre-April 2020 positions in eastern Ladakh; Modi assures Canadian PM on supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

China and India have agreed to return to the pre-April 2020 positions in Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), according to the latest disengagement plan being implemented on the ground, The Hindu has learned.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered new sanctions against the military regime in Myanmar, taking action after the military this month staged a coup in the Southeast Asian country and arrested de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior politicians.

Prosecutors in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial said on Wednesday they would prove that Mr Trump was no “innocent bystander” but the “inciter in chief” of the deadly attack at the Capitol aimed at overturning his election loss to Joe Biden.

A report by Arsenal Consulting, a digital forensic analyst from Chelsea, U.S., has debunked the electronic evidence gathered by the investigating agency against 42-year-old Rona Wilson and 15 others arrested in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, including Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Sudhir Dhawale, Arun Ferriera, Vernon Gonslaves, Sudha Bharadwaj and P. Varavara Rao.

One of Saudi Arabia's most prominent political activists was released from prison on Wednesday, her family said, after serving nearly three years on charges that have sparked an international uproar over the kingdom's human rights record.

With the government and Twitter at loggerheads over issues related to content removal and freedom of expression, the Centre on Wednesday expressed “deep disappointment” over Twitter’s partial compliance to its orders “grudgingly” and with substantial delay.

A minor in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district was booked under the new unlawful conversion ordinance days after after a minor girl with whom he had eloped alleged that he had raped her and coerced her to change her religion.

The Opposition targeted the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday while debating the Budget proposals for 2021-22, with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor accusing the government of ‘deceiving’ the people about allocations to the health and defence sectors.

The first Test is history and India will need to regroup for the second. Actually, India would be better off with a sporting pitch with consistent bounce and carry rather than the abrasive surface that was offered to them in the first Test. Too much hinged on the toss. It was on sporting tracks that India exceeded expectations in Australia.