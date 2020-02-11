Morning digest: U.S. President Donald Trump to visit India; counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly elections today, and more

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit India on February 24 and 25, as per an official announcement from the White House on February 10 afternoon.

Counting of votes polled in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections is set to take place on February 11, with exit polls predicting a big win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Special areas such as the Siachen glacier “do not suffer from any shortage of funds”, and whenever required, funds are made available to cater to all requirements and exigencies, Army sources said on Monday, referring to a recent report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), which flagged deficiencies in clothing, equipment and rations to soldiers on the world’s highest battlefield.

More than 1.97 lakh passengers travelling in 1,818 flights had been screened for the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday as he outlined the steps taken by the government to deal with the infection since its outbreak last month.

Opposition parties on Monday staged a walkout from both Houses of Parliament after Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot said the Centre was not a party to the case in which the Supreme Court held that reservation in promotions in public posts could not be claimed as a ‘fundamental right’.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday led the Opposition’s severe criticism of the government’s economic policies, saying the economy was perilously close to collapse and, with “rising unemployment and falling consumption, India is becoming poorer.”

Rifts between Democrat candidates were on full display over the weekend as the presidential hopefuls criticised each other during a weekend of campaigning in freezing temperatures across New Hampshire, before the State’s primary elections on Tuesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir government’s Public Safety Act dossiers against National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti describe the former as a man of “radical methodology” and the latter as 14th century queen Kota Rani.

The BJP’s insouciant response — or the lack of it — to minority members quitting in droves over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a unique challenge it is grappling with in Madhya Pradesh, has propelled a spiralling spate of resignations showing no signs of abatement.

It is not often that youth who have messed up get a chance to clean up their act. But a novel judgment from the Madras High Court has given a group of 28 engineering students, charged with rioting and criminal intimidation, a chance to mend their ways — by actually mopping up a mess!

The Jammu & Kashmir administration has agreed in principle to allot 100-acre land along the Jammu-Katra highway to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams for constructing a replica of the Tirumala temple there.

RSS second-in-command Suresh “Bhaiyyaji” Joshi in an interaction in Goa on Sunday said the BJP, referred to as the political voice of the Sangh Parivar, was not “synonymous” with the Hindu community and moves to oppose the BJP should not be automatically assumed to be opposing Hindus.

Jose Leudo’s 88th-minute strike helped NEUFC hold Jamshedpur FC 3-3 in a thrilling Indian Super League match here on Monday.

Pakistan completed a crushing innings and 44-run victory over Bangladesh on the fourth morning on Monday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.