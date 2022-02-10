News

Morning digest | First phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh begins today; three-judge Bench of Karnataka High Court to hear hijab petitions, and more

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav releasing the party manifesto ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly election, in Lucknow on Tuesday, February 08, 2022.   | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections phase 1 | Over 2.28 crore voters to decide fate of 623 candidates

The high stakes electoral battle in Uttar Pradesh will commence with voting on February 10 for 58 seats in the western belt of the State where the BJP’s dominance since 2014 faces a challenge from a resurgent alliance of the SP and RLD.

Three-judge Bench of Karnataka High Court to hear hijab petitions

A three-judge Bench of the Karnataka High Court will hear on Thursday the petitions questioning the ban on wearing of hijabs by students in colleges.

Budget ignored the poor: Opposition

Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday hit out at the government over high unemployment rate in the country and said the Union Budget 2022-23 failed to address the concerns of the poor. They said the Budget was only intended to benefit big corporate houses.

India bans import of drones

The government on Wednesday banned the import of drones with immediate effect, except for research and development, defence and security purposes.

Judges mustn’t be swayed in favour of death penalty: Supreme Court

Do not prescribe death penalty with an eye only on the abhorrence of the crime, equally consider factors that can help the prisoner keep his life, the Supreme Court told judges across the country in a verdict on Wednesday.

India’s first mRNA COVID-19 vaccine likely to be rolled out by April

Data from human trials of India’s first homegrown mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are likely to be presented to authorities for evaluation by the end of the month, and company officials are aiming to roll out the product before April, two senior scientists connected to the Department of Biotechnology told The Hindu.

Scientists set new record in creating energy from nuclear fusion

Scientists in the United Kingdom said they have achieved a new milestone in producing nuclear fusion energy, or imitating the way energy is produced in the Sun. Energy by nuclear fusion is one of mankind’s long standing quests as it promises to be low carbon, safer than how nuclear energy is now produced and, with an efficiency that can technically exceed a 100%.

Suryakumar, Prasidh shine as India thrash West Indies by 44 runs; go 2-0 up

Suryakumar Yadav conjured up a responsible 64-run knock before Prasidh Krishna returned an impressive four-wicket haul as India thrashed the West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, here on Wednesday.

Suicides due to unemployment highest in COVID-hit 2020: Centre

Over 16,000 people committed suicide due to bankruptcy or indebtedness while 9,140 people ended their lives due to unemployment between 2018 and 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Parliament proceedings
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2022 8:30:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/morning-digest-february-10-2022/article38405511.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY