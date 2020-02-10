Morning Digest: J&K administration offers investors ‘uninterrupted’ Internet, WiFi access; Parasite wins Best Original Screenplay at Oscars 2020, and more

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government is highlighting good quality air and low crime rate in the newly created Union Territory to attract investors. As per the J&K Information Technology (IT) Policy 2020, the administration is offering an incentive to IT companies to operate in three-shifts and to facilitate women working during the night by provided transportation and security.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, established for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, is likely to have its first meeting on February 19. Sources confirmed that the meeting would not only choose office-bearers but also elect two more members as mandated by the terms and conditions of the formation of the Trust.

Denying allegations that the release of the final voter turnout data had been delayed, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh on Sunday announced that 62.59% of the enrolled voters had cast their ballot in the Delhi Assembly election on Saturday.

Did Joaquin Phoenix's performance in Joker change superhero(villain) movies for you forever, or are you rooting for Adam Driver's understated yet devastating arc in Marriage Story? Do you think this will be Scarlett Johansson's breakthrough at the Oscars or does Renee Zellweger as Judy Garland take the trophy? Follow our li

Former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah was “using politics as a cover for his radical ideology and for planning activities against the Union government” and “his popularity and potential to draw voters to polling booths” posed a threat, according to the Public Safety Act (PSA) dossier prepared by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Though Bhutan joined a meeting of the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal Motor Vehicles Agreement as an observer, Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said the decision to stay out of the transport treaty and introduce a levy on Indian tourists is based on the country’s environmental carrying capacity

Punjab’s youth have opened a new front in the battle against drug addiction. Mansa district in the State is deploying youth energy to prevent idle time and potential addiction. They run campaigns on single-use plastics, stubble burning, tree planting, road safety, and against drugs. The motto: ‘mera pind-mera maan’ (my village, my pride).

The Indian government has sharply censured the U.S. government's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for funding an “unapproved” Indian laboratory in Manipal, and not securing the necessary permissions for undertaking training in India for work on Nipah virus, considered a potential bio-weapon.

A record number of Hindu students are among the nearly 70,000 expected to sit for the school-leaving examination of the West Bengal Madrasah Board from Monday.

Announcing his support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray on Sunday threatened those opposing these measures to get ready for retaliation through stones and swords.

India has quadrupled its imports of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries and more than tripled its import bill on the product, vital for powering a range of devices from cellphones to electric vehicles, from 2016-2018, the Union Science Ministry said in the Lok Sabha last Friday.

After the security forces made their presence felt in Swabhiman Anchal, a stronghold of CPI (Maoist), in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, the State government has lined up development projects, including livelihood programmes and irrigation facilities, besides critical road networks for the region.

Four years after the Accessible India Campaign was launched to make public offices, transport and websites accessible to persons with disabilities (PwD), officials said at a recent review meeting said the number of buildings of the Central Public Works Department across the country, and websites of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) were not known.

The landmark rail line to connect the northeastern region with Bangladesh will be ready by the end of 2021, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday. Mr. Singh said the completion of the line between Agartala in Tripura and Akhaura in Bangladesh would pave the way for the first train to run from the northeastern region to Bangladesh on the eve of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence in 2022. The line between Agartala and Akhaura would be completed before the end of next year, he said.

A sprightly bunch of Bangladesh boys created history by winning their country’s first global cricket title, shocking defending champions India by three wickets in the summit clash of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Potchefstroom on Sunday.