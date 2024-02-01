Morning Digest | Hemant Soren arrested after he resigns as Jharkhand CM; FM Sitharaman to present 6th consecutive Union Budget, and more

February 01, 2024 06:47 am | Updated 06:47 am IST

Ex-CM Hemant Soren moves Jharkhand HC

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren tendered his resignation to Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday following his questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged land scam case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Budget 2024 live | Finance Minister to present sixth budget in a row

Ahead of the Interim Union Budget, the Finance Ministry in a report pegged India’s real GDP growth at closer to 7% in 2024-25 with ‘considerable scope’ to outpace 7% by 2030, adding that the economy will hit $5 trillion in the next three years, making it the third largest in the world.

‘Maoist’ tunnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur unveils new security challenge in guerrilla warfare

In a significant development, security forces have unearthed a 130-metre-long and six-foot-deep tunnel constructed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur on Tuesday. Such tunnels provide both offensive and defensive advantages in guerrilla warfare.

Biden government ‘continues to discuss’ drone deal with the U.S. Congress, says American Embassy in India

The Biden administration “continues to discuss” the deal for high altitude drones that was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington in 2023, the U.S. Embassy here said, reacting to a report that U.S. lawmakers had placed a hold on the deal, linking it to the Pannun case.

NCTE awaits Education Ministry nod to roll out National Mission for Mentoring across India

With an aim to provide mentoring to school teachers, the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) has proposed to expand its pool of mentor teachers from 60 to 1,000 and is awaiting the nod of Ministry of Education to approve the National Mission for Mentoring (NMM), so that the mission can be rolled out across the country.

Swati Maliwal made to retake oath after she read wrong text

Aam Aadmi Party leader Swati Maliwal, recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, had to take oath twice on Wednesday, the first day of the Interim Budget Session because she read the wrong text meant for nominated members.

Congress launches Jai Jawan scheme to aid 1.5 lakh youth rejected by Agnipath

The Congress on Wednesday launched a three-phase Jai Jawan campaign to provide “justice” to 150,000 youth who were selected for the armed forces but were not inducted after the launch of the Agnipath scheme.

After Parliament security breach, rules for visitors’ passes tightened

In the aftermath of the security breach during the Winter Session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha secretariat has issued a host of new rules for visitors, including mandatory police verification. A Parliamentary bulletin issued on January 29 stated that MPs must send their requests for police verification of visitors at least three working days before the scheduled visit. “Gallery passes will be issued subject to the completion of necessary verification of character and antecedents through local police/state police.

AAP, Congress to hold protests in Delhi against ‘malpractices’ in Chandigarh mayoral election

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress on Wednesday said they will hit the streets of the national capital against the alleged malpractices in the Chandigarh mayoral election, which the BJP candidate won by four votes.

Kejriwal issued ED summons for fifth time in Delhi excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. He has been asked to appear before the agency on February 2. This is the fifth summons sent to him. He was first called last year on November 2, followed by December 21, January 3 and 18 this year.

RBI curbs to render Paytm wallet and FASTag inoperative

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed additional curbs on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) on Wednesday, prohibiting it from operating its mobile wallet after February. It has also been barred from taking further deposits or undertaking credit transactions or top-ups in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, or National Common Mobility Cards, after February 29.

Congress to raise issues of unemployment, inflation, Manipur in Budget Session

The Congress has listed out critical issues that it will raise during the Budget Session. These include: inflation, unemployment, alleged Chinese encroachment in Ladakh, fresh violence in Manipur, misuse of Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate against the Opposition, and hostility faced by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. These were shortlisted by top Congress leaders on Wednesday.

U.S. says it broke up China-backed infrastructure hacking operation

U.S. authorities said that they had dismantled a network of hackers known as Volt Typhoon, which was targeting key American public sector infrastructure like water treatment plants and transportation systems at the behest of China.

