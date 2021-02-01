Morning digest: Suu Kyi detained amid reports of military coup in Myanmar; Centre likely to postpone census to 2022, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The Centre is on track to push the 2021 Census to 2022 on account of the country’s continuing preoccupation with COVID-19, a senior government official has told The Hindu.

A military coup was taking place in Myanmar early Monday and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was detained under house arrest, reports said, as communications were cut to the capital.

The Budget session of the Rajya Sabha has been rescheduled and will conclude two days before schedule. The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu with the floor leaders of all the parties of the upper house.

A plan for the sustainable and holistic development of the 680 sq km, fragile Little Andaman Island in the Andaman and Nicobar group has raised the alarm among conservationists.

Leaders of the agitating farmers on January 31 asserted that the unions would not take the initiative to resume dialogue with the government till such the time as the Centre created a conducive atmosphere for talks. The leaders also demanded that the government restore the Internet services at the protest sites, lift the barricades and de-escalate the tension to create the right atmosphere for the talks.

A Delhi Police officer on Sunday said the security agencies are verifying more than 150 Iranian nationals who came in January and also 20 who left after the low-intensity explosion near the Israeli embassy. No suspect has been identified yet.

India’s gross Goods and Services Tax revenues hit a record high in January with inflows of nearly ₹1.2 lakh crore, 8% higher than a year ago.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) through its deterrence and coordinated air surveillance seized contraband worth about ₹1,500 crore in 2020 and apprehended more than 10 foreign fishing boats with 80 miscreants illegally operating in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the ICG said on Sunday.

Around 89 lakh children under five years of age, as per provisional data, were given polio drops across the country on Sunday on the occasion of Polio National Immunization Day, also known as ‘Polio Ravivar’, the Union health ministry said.

Uttar Pradesh accounted for the maximum number of persons vaccinated, followed by Rajasthan and Karnataka, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

A group of Gandhian organisations has called for the farmers’ movement to continue their protests against the Centre’s farm laws in a peaceful manner.

A panel of doctors to decide on termination of pregnancy beyond 24 weeks as proposed in the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Amendment Bill, 2020, is “unfeasible” as 82% of these posts are lying vacant in the country, finds a new study.

India's head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words of appreciation on cricket's team recent triumph in Australia would strengthen their resolve to perform "under pressure in trying circumstances" in future.