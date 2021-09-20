Morning Digest | Faultlines deepen within Congress; Kohli to step down as RCB skipper after IPL 2021, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The political turmoil in Punjab Congress and the manner in which Captain Amarinder Singh was removed as the chief minister is likely to sharpen the fault lines between the Gandhi family loyalists and the group of 23 (G-23) senior leaders who sought seeking internal reforms.

Amid signs of assertion by the Congress high command — especially former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — two cryptic tweets from Lok Sabha member from Punjab Manish Tewari and Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal point to a divide over the Punjab developments.

Virat Kohli will step down as captain of his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore at the end of the ongoing season, the Indian batting maestro announced on Sunday, two days after deciding to quit national T20 captaincy following next month's World Cup.

The 32-year-old Kohli, one of the most decorated players of the franchise, will continue to be a part of the RCB squad.

The United States acted on Sunday to stem the flow of migrants into Texas by blocking the Mexican border at an isolated town where thousands of Haitian refugees set up a camp, and American officials began flying some of the migrants back to their homeland.

About a dozen Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles lined up near the bridge and river where Haitians have been crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, for almost three weeks.

The supremely-talented Ruturaj Gaikwad batted through the innings for an unbeaten 58-ball 88 to lift Chennai Super Kings from 7/3 to 156 for six against Mumbai Indians as the IPL-14 resumed here on Sunday.

Chasing 157 on a pitch where the ball often stopped on the batsmen, MI too were off to a poor start as they slipped to 37 for three in the sixth over at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bravo picked up 3/25 while Chahar had 2/19 as MI ended at 136 for eight.

Security agencies issued an alert early this month on the possibility of human bombs targeting vital installations or targeted individuals as part of an IS terror plot to eliminate enemies of jihad.

Acting on specific information that ‘Al-Saqri Foundation for Military Sciences’ had published a book in multiple languages on the ways and means of making explosive belts and vests, the alert was issued to intensify security arrangements at vantage points, sources in the intelligence agencies told The Hindu on Sunday.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday he understood France's disappointment over Canberra's cancellation of a submarine deal in favour of a pact with the United States and Britain but that Australia needed to protect its interests.

In a joint operation, the Indian Coast Guard and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Gujarat Police apprehended an Iranian boat off the Gujarat coast carrying over 30 kg heroin worth more than ₹150 crore in the international market.

There were seven crew onboard when the fishing boat entered Indian territorial waters after which it was intercepted and apprehended by the Indian agencies based on intelligence inputs.

The government is yet to take a call on the recommendations made by the Supreme Court collegium on appointing a total of 68 judicial officers and advocates as judges of various high courts, sources aware of the procedure for appointment to the higher judiciary have said.

Between August 8 and September 1 this year, the apex court collegium had processed over 100 names recommended by various high courts and had finally sent 68 names to the government for appointment as judges to 12 high courts.

Syria's Defence Minister met with Jordan's army chief in Amman on Sunday after Syrian troops captured several rebel-held areas near Jordan's border, state media reported.

The Hala Akhbar news site, which is linked to Jordan's military, reported that the meeting between Jordanian General Yousef Huneiti and Syrian General Ali Ayoub was “to increase coordination in the field of border security to serve the interests of the two brotherly countries”.

Banks’ unique position that allows access to low-cost capital makes them a safe investment option, but threats lurk. When it comes to investing in Indian stocks, a few names such as TCS, HUL, Britannia, Nestle and ITC constantly provoke interest. However, interestingly over the last decade, it is neither the FMCG industry nor the IT sector that has outperformed the Nifty 50 index, but rather the banking sector. As seen in the accompanying graph, the Nifty Bank index has predominantly outpaced the Nifty 50 since 2008.