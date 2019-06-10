Morning digest: Draft NEP wants formal education from the age of 3, India beats Australia by 36 runs, and more

All Indian children could soon enter the formal education system at the age of three, with the draft National Education Policy projecting an expansion of the Right To Education Act to cover the three years of preschool before Class 1.

The draft policy also wants early childhood education to be overseen and regulated by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) as part of the school system, rather than the private pre-schools and anganwadis that currently cater to the 3-to-6 years age group.

At lunch, the Indian fans were belting out the old number “we will, we will rock you”. And beyond the ropes, Sunil Gavaskar, here as a commentator, jived and exhorted the crowd to maintain the tempo. It was that kind of a joyous day as Virat Kohli’s men defeated Australia by 36 runs in a key ICC World Cup clash at the Oval.

Chasing India’s 352 for five that featured Shikhar Dhawan’s 117, Aaron Finch’s men replied with 316.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Andhra Pradesh for being a pioneer in agriculture, science and technology, innovation and several fields.

Conveying his greetings to the new government formed by Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy at a thanksgiving meet titled ‘Praja Dhanyavada Sabha’ organised by the State BJP at Renigunta, Mr. Modi assured the State of all support from the Centre in realising its development endeavour. “The States and Centre should work together. Then we can make a New India,” he said.

With Assam’s National Register of Citizens as the backdrop, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has laid out specific guidelines to detect, detain and deport foreign nationals staying illegally across the country.

The MHA has amended the Foreigners (Tribunals) Order, 1964, and has empowered district magistrates in all States and Union Territories to set up tribunals to decide whether a person staying illegally in India is a foreigner or not. Earlier, the powers to constitute tribunals were vested only with the Centre.

Nation Live channel head Ishika Singh and editor Anuj Shukla were on June 9 remanded to a 14-day judicial custody for allegedly broadcasting defamatory content against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

They were arrested on June 8. Prashant Kanojia, a freelance journalist, was also arrested for uploading a related video. The Editors Guild of India has condemned the action.

On June 8, upon the orders of the Gauhati High Court, Mohammad Sanaullah was released on bail from a detention camp in Assam. He had been detained on May 29, after a Foreigners Tribunal had declared him an illegal immigrant. The Gauhati High Court’s bail order came after a week of sustained public pressure, occasioned by the revelation that Mr. Sanaullah had served for three decades in the Indian Army.

Several thousand people jammed Hong Kong's streets on Sunday in the biggest rally in more than a decade, to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.

Sunday's outpouring was widely expected to raise the pressure on the administration of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and her official backers in Beijing.

Palestinian leaders said that a U.S. envoy’s comments on Israel having the right to annex at least parts of the occupied West Bank showed that “extremists” are involved in White House policy on the issue.

In a statement late on Saturday in response to U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman's comments, a Palestinian government spokesman said some of those leading U.S. policy on the issue were “extremists” lacking in “political maturity.”

After targeting China and Mexico, President Trump has declared a trade war on India. Unsurprisingly, the U.S. decided to terminate India’s designation as a ‘beneficiary developing country’ under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) effective June 5, 2019.

Under the programme, India, as a developing country, enjoyed special trade benefits which allowed duty-free entry of Indian goods worth $5.6 billion into the U.S.

The czar of the Indian IT industry, Azim Premji, has decided to hang up his boots 53 years after he started his entrepreneurial journey. He will step down from his position as executive chairman and managing director of Wipro on July 31, leaving behind a rich corporate legacy. The succession plan he quietly put in place stands out in India Inc., which is known for succession stories riddled with controversies, infighting and bruised egos.