Morning Digest | Eyewitness says IAF chopper hit tree before crashing; farmers likely to call off their agitation today, and more

The ill-fated IAF Mi 17V5 helicopter carrying Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and others, hit a tree before crashing and going up in flames, according to an eyewitness account. Residents of Nanjappan Sathiram in Kattery, where the crash took place, were in a state of disbelief over what they had initially seen.

Thousands of farmers who have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi for over a year are likely to end their agitation at noon on Thursday, as their leaders have decided to accept the Centre’s revised proposal to resolve their pending demands if it is sent in an official format.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the funding and implementation of the Ken-Betwa river interlinking project at a cost of ₹44,605 crore at the 2020-21 price level. The Centre would fund ₹39,317 crore for the project, with ₹36,290 crore as a grant and ₹3,027 crore as a loan.

GEN. BIPIN RAWAT (1958-2021) | Vacuum at top level of the military hierarchy

The tragic and untimely death of the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash has created a vacuum at the highest levels of India’s military hierarchy. The ambitious reform of the Armed Forces into integrated theatre commands, for which Gen. Rawat had set ambitious targets, also remains incomplete.

The Opposition leaders from the Rajya Sabha boycotted the proceedings for the day to sit in solidarity with their 12 colleagues who have been staging a protest at the Gandhi statue in Parliament against their suspension for the last eight days now. The leaders, speaking to The Hindu, blamed Leader of the House Piyush Goyal accusing him of “inflexibility” leaving little room for compromise.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the Narendra Modi Government over ‘spiralling’ price of essential commodities, farmers’ demands and tension at the borders and asserted that her party will insist on a discussion in Parliament on the challenges confronting Indian agriculture, loss of livelihoods by millions of people and the situation at the border.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday directed States to ensure that all cases that have tested positive for Omicron should be treated at designated COVID-19 facilities with a separate isolation area marked only for patients with the new variant.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a Bill which seeks to clarify the process of counting the age of retired judges to determine when they will get enhanced pension. Replying to the debate on The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told the House that the measure did not in any way affect the salary and pension of judges but only inserts an explanatory note to make the legislative intent clear about the additional quantum of pension.

Around 40% of human rights violation cases lodged annually by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the last three financial years till this October 31 were from Uttar Pradesh, according to data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Bangladesh sentenced 20 university students to death on Wednesday for the 2019 murder of a young man who criticised the government on social media. The battered body of Abrar Fahad, 21, was found in his dormitory hours after he wrote a Facebook post slamming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for signing a water-sharing deal with India.

Virat Kohli was on Wednesday removed as India's ODI captain with the national selection committee making Rohit Sharma the sole white-ball leader of the team till the 2023 50-over World Cup.