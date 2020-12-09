Morning Digest: Centre firm on farm laws; COVID-19 won’t delay Rafale delivery to India, says France, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah told a select group of farmers’ leaders late on Tuesday that the Centre would not repeal the three contentious farm sector laws on a day that saw nationwide road blockades and peaceful protests in support of the demand for a rollback of the legislations.

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Tuesday said France would deliver all 36 Rafale fighter aircraft to India by 2022 despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown on French defence industry.

Stating that some of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates may get a license in the next few weeks, with preparatory activities for the roll-out of the vaccine being carried out simultaneously by the Central government in collaboration with States and UTs, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday at a press conference said that getting vaccinated is a voluntary exercise and that vaccination cannot just be a State’s or the Centre’s responsibility, “it has to be people’s participation”.

When the Champions League draw put Barcelona and Juventus in the same group, soccer fans all over the world eagerly awaited the prospect of watching Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo again

The Ministry of Railways has written to the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, seeking exemption for procuring certain medical items manufactured outside India, particularly medicines used in the treatment of COVID-19, cancer, etc.

More than 60 Heads of Missions based in India will be travelling to Hyderabad to visit leading biotech companies on Wednesday. This round of visit comes a month after the Ministry of External Affairs briefed a large number of heads of diplomatic missions about India’s preparedness to beat the COVID-19 pandemic.

President-elect Joe Biden introduced the team to lead his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, emphasizing the mass distribution needed to achieve his goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office.

RB Leipzig scored twice in the opening 13 minutes but had to survive a late comeback from Manchester United in a 3-2 win on Tuesday that sent them into the Champions League knockout stage and eliminated the English side.

Total retail vehicle sales across the country fell 19.3% in November to just over 18.27 lakh vehicles from a year earlier. Festive season demand, though, helped passenger vehicles (PVs) show 4.17% growth to 2.91 lakh units in November, as per data released on Tuesday by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Rainbow flags will be allowed in stadiums at the 2022 World Cup as Qatar said anti-LGBTQ laws would not be enforced at matches to comply with FIFA regulations promoting tolerance and inclusion.

Valli Arunachalam, the elder daughter of the late M.V. Murugappan, has termed the restructuring exercise at the Murugappa Group ‘unfortunate’ as it failed to keep pace with time in an era when women are an integral part of the workforce.