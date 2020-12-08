Morning Digest: Farm leaders urge non-political support for Bharat bandh, Modi backs Macron in fight against terror, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

On the eve of the Bharat bandh, farmer leaders tried to find a balance between highlighting Opposition endorsement of the nationwide strike call as a sign of the widening support for their movement, and refuting the government’s accusation that the protests have now been hijacked by vested political interests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron on Monday night, offering India’s support to France on fighting terrorism, and also invited Mr. Macron to visit Delhi.

The U.S. will continue to work tirelessly to end religiously motivated abuses and persecution around the world, says Mike Pompeo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the European Commission plan to meet in person to see whether a last minute trade deal can be hammered out, official said Monday.

Government sources on Monday said reforms measures incorporated in three new farm sector legislations were recommended by a Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led committee in 2010 when the Congress was in power.

S. Gurumurthy, the 71-year-old political commentator and editor of Tamil magazine, Thuglaq, is emphatic in his assertion that though Rajinikanth and the AIADMK founder M.G.Ramachandran are not alike, the impact of their entry into politics could be similar.

President-elect Joe Biden picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for secretary of health and human services as he prepares his administration's response to the raging coronavirus pandemic and said he would name more Cabinet nominees later this week.

Britain geared up to become the first country to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, as southern California locked down 20 million people to ease the burden on hospitals struggling with record cases.

﻿With health experts stating that a COVID-19 vaccine could be just around the corner Neeraj Nischal, Associate Professor of Medicine, All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) warns that “seeing the vaccine as a magic bullet is fraught with danger”.

After pharma majors Pfizer and Serum Institute of India (SII), Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd on Monday sought emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin.

Breakdancing, surfing, skateboarding and sports climbing won a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics when the International Olympic Committee ratified their inclusion on Monday, IOC President Thomas Bach said.